Sargent Named a Finalist for Dave Williams Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Tony Markel Family Men’s Golf Head Coach, Bowen Sargent, has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 Dave Williams Award presented by Golf Pride Grips. The Williams Award honors the national coach of the year in NCAA Division I men’s golf and is awarded by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Sargent in his 21st year at Virginia and is a finalist for the prestigious award for the first time. The Cavaliers are making their third-straight appearance at the NCAA Championship and are coming off the program’s first ever ACC title, overcoming the largest field in league history. The ACC title was one of two wins for the Cavaliers and to go along with five other top three finishes in 2024-25

The Cavaliers qualified for NCAA Regionals for the 17th consecutive season and were sent to Reno as the No. 2 seed. Senior Paul Chang paved the way for UVA by earning medalist honors as UVA finished in second place at the NCAA Reno Regional. Led by two-time All-American Ben James, Sargent’s roster includes five players with a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) of 102 or better. UVA is one of two programs nationally with five players inside the top 102 in the world.

2025 Dave Williams Award Finalists

Alan Bratton – OSU

Nick Clinard – Auburn

JC Deacon – Florida

Armen Kirakossian – UCLA

Bowen Sargent – Virginia

All five finalists are coaching at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. The recipient will be announced on Tuesday, June 3.