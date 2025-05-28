Historic Season Ends with Runner-Up Finish

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Playing in the program’s first-ever National Championship match, Virginia men’s golf fell to Oklahoma State, 4-1 on Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. The Cavaliers suffered their first match play loss of the season, going 5-1 between Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA postseason play.

Sophomore Josh Duangmanee had a chance to extend the match against OSU’s Eric Lee on the par-5 18th hole but his birdie putt slid past the left edge of the hole. Lee’s recovery shot setup him up for a short birdie attempt that Duangmanee conceded. Lee’s win clinched Oklahoma State’s 12th National Championship.

First-Team All-American Ben James was responsible for UVA’s lone point on the day when he defeated Preston Stout 3&2. James never trailed and was 3 UP through his first four holes on the day. After Stout closed the gap to one on the 11th hole, James won the 12th, then the 15th before closing out the match on No. 16 by halving the hole. James went 3-0 in match play at the NCAA Championship.

Ben James holes out for eagle to go 3UP through four! 🎯🦅 @UVAMensGolf 📺 Golf Channel | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/VnzPzYOniK — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 28, 2025

In three of the four matches lost, Virginia was with one or tied when stepping on to the 15th tee.

The 2024-25 season was the most successful in the history of Virginia men’s golf. The Cavaliers defeated the last two National Champions, Florida (2023) and Auburn (2024), to make it to the program’s first-ever championship match. They were the first two NCAA Championship Match play wins in program history.

The Cavaliers won their first-ever ACC Championship in late April, overcoming the league’s largest field. After winning the individual medalist honors at the NCAA Reno Regionals, senior Paul Chang led a furious comeback that saw UVA go from 25th place after the first day of NCAA stroke play to seventh by the tournament’s end. Chang finished T-7 in NCAA stroke play, tied for the fifth-highest individual finish by a UVA men’s golfer.

–Virginia head coach Bowen Sargent

On today’s match: “I thought we played very well from what I saw. I was with Bryan (Lee) most of the day, but we played well. They made more putts than we did, and that’s usually what it comes down to in match play. We played very solid golf from what I saw, but they just happened to play a little bit better. It’s a game of inches at this point and they came out on top.”

On his team: “It is a great group of guys. We are ACC Champions and National Runner-Up, so that’s a heck of a year but a little bit short of our goal. Most of our guys will be back and I’m looking forward to next year.”

National Championship Match Results

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson (OSU) def. Maxi Puregger (UVA) – 3&1

Eric Lee (OSU) def. Josh Duangmanee (UVA) – 2 UP

Ben James (UVA) def. Preston Stout (OSU) – 3&2

Gaven Lane (OSU) def. Paul Chang (UVA) – 4&3

Ethan Fang (OSU) def. Bryan Lee (UVA) – 1 UP