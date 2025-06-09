Chang Named Honorable Mention All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Paul Chang was listed as an honorable mention on the Division I Ping All-America Team announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Chang was recognized nationally for the first time in his career.

Chang joins teammate Ben James who was acknowledged as a First Team All-American during the Golf Channel’s coverage of the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif. last month. The second team, third team and a total of 27 honorable mentions were released on Monday (June 9). It marks the second-straight year, multiple Cavaliers were honored.

Chang caught fire during the NCAA postseason, winning the NCAA Reno Regional with a 10-under 206 under harsh playing conditions. He became only the second Cavalier to win an NCAA Regional individual title. Chang’s clutch play continued at NCAA Championships where he was the ACC’s top finisher, tying for seventh. He went 4-1 in match play in 2025, including a 2-1 mark at the NCAA Championship.

Chang was one of five Cavaliers on the PING East All-Region Team. He played in all 12 tournaments for UVA this fall with a 71.81 scoring average. Chang turned in four top 10 finishes in 2024-25 and recorded his first career hole-in-one at the Puerto Rico Classic back on Feb. 12.

