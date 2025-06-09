Chang Named Honorable Mention All-American

Well deserved Paul! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/OWTLINNe39
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Paul Chang was listed as an honorable mention on the Division I Ping All-America Team announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Chang was recognized nationally for the first time in his career.
Chang joins teammate Ben James who was acknowledged as a First Team All-American during the Golf Channel’s coverage of the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif. last month. The second team, third team and a total of 27 honorable mentions were released on Monday (June 9). It marks the second-straight year, multiple Cavaliers were honored.
Chang caught fire during the NCAA postseason, winning the NCAA Reno Regional with a 10-under 206 under harsh playing conditions. He became only the second Cavalier to win an NCAA Regional individual title. Chang’s clutch play continued at NCAA Championships where he was the ACC’s top finisher, tying for seventh. He went 4-1 in match play in 2025, including a 2-1 mark at the NCAA Championship.
Chang was one of five Cavaliers on the PING East All-Region Team. He played in all 12 tournaments for UVA this fall with a 71.81 scoring average. Chang turned in four top 10 finishes in 2024-25 and recorded his first career hole-in-one at the Puerto Rico Classic back on Feb. 12.
Division I PING All-America Teams
First Team
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
David Ford, North Carolina
Ben James, Virginia
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Preston Stout, Oklahoma State
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Second Team
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Algot Kleen, LSU
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M
Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Sebastian Moss, Louisville
Jase Summy, Oklahoma
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Third Team
Carson Bacha, Auburn
Buck Brumlow, Georgia
Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine
Pablo Ereño, UCLA
Caden Fioroni, UNLV
Drew Goodman, Oklahoma
Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson, LSU
Jack Turner, Florida
Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston
Connor Williams, Arizona State
Honorable Mention
Supapon Amornchaichan, Purdue
Jackson Buchanan, Illinois
Paul Chang, Virginia
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Riccardo Fantinelli, Princeton
Charlie Forster, Long Beach State
Justin Hastings, San Diego State
Max Herendeen, Illinois
Dane Huddleston, Utah Valley
Filip Jakubcik, Arizona
Matthew Kress, Florida
Eric Lee, Oklahoma State
Marshall Meisel, Wake Forest
Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State
Omar Morales, UCLA
Gabriel Palacios, Utah
Jake Peacock, USF
Luke Poulter, Florida
Brantley Scott, Troy
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Preston Summerhays, Arizona State
Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech
Hunter Thomson, Michigan