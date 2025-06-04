James Earns Third-Straight All-America Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior Ben James was recognized for the third time in his career as a First Team All-American by Golfweek. He is the only Cavaliers in program history to earn multiple first team All-America distinctions.

James adds his second All-America honor of the year after being recognized during the NCAA Match Play Championships by PING & the Golf Coaches Association of America. James was also a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award and a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award.

James, UVA’s all-time leader in career top 10s, finished in the top-10 in seven of the 11 tournaments he played in which included a win at the Valero Texas Collegiate in the fall. The victory in a playoff earned him an exemption on the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Collegiate. He has qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont next week and is scheduled to play in the John Deere Classic July 3-6.

Virginia won its first ever ACC Championship and finished runner-up in NCAA match-play to national champion Oklahoma State. James went 3-0 in NCAA match play, securing Virginia’s lone point in the National Championship match.

First Team

Josele Ballester, Sr., Arizona State

Luke Clanton, Jr., Florida State

David Ford, Sr., North Carolina

Ben James, Jr., Virginia

Jackson Koivun, So., Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Jr., Ole Miss

Phichaksn Maichon, Sr., Texas A&M

Sebastian Moss, Sr., Louisville

Preston Stout, So., Oklahoma State

Brendan Valdes, Sr., Auburn

Second Team

Carson Bacha, Sr., Auburn

Daniel Bennett, Fr., Texas

Ethan Fang, So., Oklahoma State

Josiah Gilbert, So., Auburn

Ian Gilligan, Sr., Florida

Algot Kleen, Sr., LSU

Jacob Modleski, So., Notre Dame

Tommy Morrison, Jr., Texas

Jase Summy, Jr., Oklahoma

Jackson Van Paris, Sr., Vanderbilt

Third Team

Buck Brumlow, Sr., Georgia

Pablo Ereno, Sr., UCLA

Caden Fioroni, Sr., UNLV

Drew Goodman, Sr., Oklahoma

Dane Huddleston, So., Utah Valley

Christiaan Maas, Jr., Texas

Luke Poulter, So., Florida

Arni Sveinsson, Fr., LSU

Kieron van Wyk, Sr., College of Charleston

Connor Williams, So., Arizona State

Honorable mention

Jackson Buchanan, Illinois

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

Charlie Forster, Long Beach State

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Justin Hastings, San Diego State

Max Herendeen, Illinois

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona

Justin LaRue, Longwood

Eric Lee, Oklahoma State

Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State

Omar Morales, UCLA

Jake Peacock, USF

Brantley Scott, Troy

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Hunter Thomson, Michigan

Jack Turner, Florida

Tyler Weaver, Florida State

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt