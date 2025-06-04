James Earns Third-Straight All-America Honor

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄-time first teamer ➡️ Ben James #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/MpZ21mVPe8
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior Ben James was recognized for the third time in his career as a First Team All-American by Golfweek. He is the only Cavaliers in program history to earn multiple first team All-America distinctions.
James adds his second All-America honor of the year after being recognized during the NCAA Match Play Championships by PING & the Golf Coaches Association of America. James was also a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award and a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award.
James, UVA’s all-time leader in career top 10s, finished in the top-10 in seven of the 11 tournaments he played in which included a win at the Valero Texas Collegiate in the fall. The victory in a playoff earned him an exemption on the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Collegiate. He has qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont next week and is scheduled to play in the John Deere Classic July 3-6.
Virginia won its first ever ACC Championship and finished runner-up in NCAA match-play to national champion Oklahoma State. James went 3-0 in NCAA match play, securing Virginia’s lone point in the National Championship match.
First Team
Josele Ballester, Sr., Arizona State
Luke Clanton, Jr., Florida State
David Ford, Sr., North Carolina
Ben James, Jr., Virginia
Jackson Koivun, So., Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Jr., Ole Miss
Phichaksn Maichon, Sr., Texas A&M
Sebastian Moss, Sr., Louisville
Preston Stout, So., Oklahoma State
Brendan Valdes, Sr., Auburn
Second Team
Carson Bacha, Sr., Auburn
Daniel Bennett, Fr., Texas
Ethan Fang, So., Oklahoma State
Josiah Gilbert, So., Auburn
Ian Gilligan, Sr., Florida
Algot Kleen, Sr., LSU
Jacob Modleski, So., Notre Dame
Tommy Morrison, Jr., Texas
Jase Summy, Jr., Oklahoma
Jackson Van Paris, Sr., Vanderbilt
Third Team
Buck Brumlow, Sr., Georgia
Pablo Ereno, Sr., UCLA
Caden Fioroni, Sr., UNLV
Drew Goodman, Sr., Oklahoma
Dane Huddleston, So., Utah Valley
Christiaan Maas, Jr., Texas
Luke Poulter, So., Florida
Arni Sveinsson, Fr., LSU
Kieron van Wyk, Sr., College of Charleston
Connor Williams, So., Arizona State
Honorable mention
Jackson Buchanan, Illinois
Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Tom Fischer, Ole Miss
Charlie Forster, Long Beach State
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Justin Hastings, San Diego State
Max Herendeen, Illinois
Filip Jakubcik, Arizona
Justin LaRue, Longwood
Eric Lee, Oklahoma State
Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State
Omar Morales, UCLA
Jake Peacock, USF
Brantley Scott, Troy
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Hunter Thomson, Michigan
Jack Turner, Florida
Tyler Weaver, Florida State
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt