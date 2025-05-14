Chang Claims Individual Title, Virginia Advances to NCAA Championship

RENO, Nev. – Senior Paul Chang claimed a wire-to-wire individual victory at the 2025 NCAA Reno Regional to help Virginia advance to the NCAA Championship for the third-straight year. Chang is the second NCAA Regional Champion in program history.

Chang bested BYU’s Cole Ponich by three strokes and was 10-under in the 54-hole competition. He shot a final round 70 to cruise to his first collegiate victory. His total score of 206 (68-68-70) was tied for the second lowest ever by a Cavalier in regional competition (Ben Kohles – 2012).

In team competition, Virginia placed second and was 11-under (853) for the tournament. It matches the program’s 2022 performance at the Baton Rouge Regional for the best team finish at an NCAA Regional in school history.

🎟️ 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙉𝙄𝘼, 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀 𝙒𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀!! 🎟️ Our third-straight year qualifying for the NCAA Championship! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/YFBfqDckP8 — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) May 15, 2025

The top five teams from the Reno Regional advance to the NCAA Championships – BYU, Virginia, Texas, San Diego and Cal. All five teams will be part of a 30-team field at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Competition begins on Friday, May 23.

Virginia will make its 20th overall appearance in the NCAA Championship and 10th under the direction of head coach Bowen Sargent. UVA is one of 11 programs nationally to qualify in each of the last three seasons.

Deven Patel shot a final-round 67 that included a stretch of six birdies in his first 10 holes. He finished in sole possession of 10th place, his second-straight top-10 performance and third of the season. The 67 was tied for the lowest final-round score of anyone in the field.

Junior Ben James was the third Cavalier in the top-10, coming in a tie for seventh. He had only one blemish on his final round card, a bogey on the 12th hole to go along with four birdies. He finished 3-under for the tournament and posted a total score of 213. He has now placed in the top-10 at a regional in all three of his seasons at UVA and is joined by Chang as the only two NCAA Regional Champions in program history.

TEAM RESULTS

Pl. School RD1 RD2 RD3 Total To Par 1. BYU 291 275 283 849 -15 2. Virginia 286 288 279 853 -11 3. Texas 292 284 280 856 -8 4. San Diego 295 293 284 872 +8 5. California 308 281 284 873 +9 T6. Miss. State 291 285 304 880 +16 T6. Duke 301 293 286 880 +16 8. Alabama 304 296 283 883 +19 9. ETSU 300 295 289 884 +20 10. Sam Houston 305 279 301 885 +21 11. Grand Canyon 306 282 299 887 +23 12. Santa Clara 303 295 295 893 +29 13. Central Arkansas 316 288 306 910 +46 14. Fairfield 326 316 295 937 +73

VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL RESULTS