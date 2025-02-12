Men’s Soccer Lands 14 on All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference Announced Wednesday (Feb. 12) its All-ACC Academic Men’s Soccer team that features 13 Cavaliers.

Joaquìn Brizuela, Luke Burns, Cesar Cordova, Nick Dang, Brendan Lambe, Daniel Mangarov, Victor Akoum, David Okorie, Umberto Pelà, Austin Rome, Albin Gashi, Kome Ubogu, Parker Sloan and Paul Wiese were all honored.

Wiese, Sloan and Gashi each earned the award for the third consecutive seasons. Lambe, Pelà and Rome were each honored for the second consecutive season.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.