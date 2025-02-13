Cavaliers Set for Big Weekend of Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team will split four ways as the team travels to the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., Eagle Elite Invitational in Boston, Mass. and Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. on Friday and Saturday (Feb.14-15)

How to Follow

The Darius Dixon Invitational will be streamed on ESPN+. The David Hemery Valentine Invitational will be streamed on FloTrack. The Tiger Paw Invitational will be streamed on ACCNX. Fans can follow the action through a live results and live stream link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Darius Dixon Invitational

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Eagle Elite Invitational

Tiger Paw Invitational

Hoos in the Rankings

The latest USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 indoor season were released on Tuesday (Feb. 11) as the men check in at No. 15. Individually, two individuals and one relay are ranked nationally on the men’s side while four women are among the nations top 25. Additionally, eight event groups rank in the top 25 nationally.



Men

2. Gary Martin – Jr., Mile, 3:48.82

5. Gary Martin – Jr., 3000m, 7:36.09

5. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Weight Throw, 23.94m/78-6.5

21. Distance Medley Relay – Wes Porter, Ethan Robinson, Myles Plummer, Will Anthony, 9:51.44



Women

6. Margot Appleton – Sr., 3000m, 8:46.23

14. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.83m/6-0

22. Jenny Schilling – Sr., 5000m, 15:37.62

23. Tatum David – So., Mile, 4:33.27

24. Margot Appleton – Sr., Mile, 4:33.34



Event Groups

Men’s Mile No.9 Men’s 60m Hurdles No.15 Men’s 3000m No.22 Women’s Shot Put No.6 Women’s High Jump No.8 Women’s Mile No.11 Women’s 800m No.14 Women’s 3000m No.15

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign as the team will split between the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark. (Feb.21), Terrier DMR Challenge in Boston, Mass. (Feb.21) and the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Va. (Feb.21-22).