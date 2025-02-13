Eight Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A total of eight Virginia Volleyball players were named to the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, the conference announced on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Kate Dean, Zoey Dood, Milan Gomillion, Kate Johnson, Ashley Le, Abby Tadder, Heyli Velasquez and Becca Wight were all honored.

Johnson, Le, Tadder and Velasquez each earned the award for the third consecutive season while Gomillion was honored for the second consecutive season.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.