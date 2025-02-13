Trio of Cavaliers Named to FSN Watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three Virginia rowers were named to the For Stars Network Spring Athlete Watchlist for Women’s Rowers and Coxswains in NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing.

UVA’s Sofia Coppola, Paige Loh and Skylar Morrison were selected as athletes “on the rise” in the program. The trio of Cavaliers demonstrated and qualified their placement on the watchlist through their race results, erg times, improvement within their team, positive trajectory in talent and skill since last season and this past Fall semester, research of the program and athlete over a one year period, and coach recommendations on their respective teams in NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing.

Coppola, Loh and Morrison helped the Cavaliers to a second-place finish at the 2024 ACC Championships and 13th-place showing at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

UVA opens its season against Ohio State and Michigan at the B1G/ACC Regatta on Saturday, March 29 at Griggs Reservoir in Columbus, Ohio.