No. 8 Virginia Plays at No. 17 Princeton Saturday at 11 am

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (1-0) plays its first road game of the 2025 season at No. 17 Princeton (0-0) on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

PLEASE NOTE THE NEW START TIME. The game was moved up an hour to an 11 a.m. start.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will stream live on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live stats are available

GAME NOTES

Virginia is ranked No. 8 in the first IWLCA Coaches Poll of the season. The team is No. 5 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine poll and No. 9 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll

The Cavaliers opened the season with an emphatic 20-5 victory against Liberty last Friday (Feb. 7) in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers broke open a 9-3 game at the half by going on a 9-0 run to start the second half, holding Liberty scoreless for the first 23:27 of the second half

The Cavaliers took 35 shots on goal, the second highest total by a team this season, trailing only 36 by San Diego State

The UVA defense caused 18 turnovers, second only to 19 caused by Delaware in a game last weekend against Temple. It was a collective effort with 13 different players causing at least one turnover and no one forcing more than two

Freshman Jayden Piraino started her collegiate career by scoring a hat trick against Liberty. Freshman Alex Reilly also scored her first career goal in the game

Grad student Lauren Pederson, in her fifth season with the Cavaliers, scored her first two career goals against Liberty. Pederson missed her entire freshman and sophomore seasons due to injury and has been limited in play over the last two years

Sophomore Addi Foster had a career-high six points in the Liberty game with two goals and four assists

This is the first of three-straight games for the Cavaliers against ranked opponents, followed by No. 15 Stanford and No. 16 Navy

This is the season-opener for Princeton

Virginia leads the all-time series 24-19 and has won five of the last six meetings

UP NEXT