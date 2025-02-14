No. 4 Virginia Welcomes No. 20 Richmond for Commonwealth Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the fifth consecutive year, Virginia (1-0) and Richmond (1-1) meet in the regular season for bragging rights inside the Commonwealth of Virginia. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium on Saturday (Feb. 15) is set for 11:30 a.m. Chris Cotter (play-by-play) and Quint Kessenich (analyst) will have the call on ACC Network.

The Cavaliers, who are coming off a 19-9 season-opening victory over Colgate, moved to No. 4 in this week’s edition of the USILA coaches poll, while the Spiders are No. 20.

Last week, Richmond trounced Robert Morris 17-2 at Robins Stadium after falling to Maryland 12-7 in its season opener on Feb. 1, in College Park, Md.

PARKING INFORMATION

Free parking is available to lacrosse patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis in all surrounding JPJ lots and the Emmet/Ivy parking garage.