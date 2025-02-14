No. 4 Virginia Welcomes No. 20 Richmond for Commonwealth Showdown

☝️ 3-game mini plans are 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘄!!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the fifth consecutive year, Virginia (1-0) and Richmond (1-1) meet in the regular season for bragging rights inside the Commonwealth of Virginia. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium on Saturday (Feb. 15) is set for 11:30 a.m. Chris Cotter (play-by-play) and Quint Kessenich (analyst) will have the call on ACC Network.
The Cavaliers, who are coming off a 19-9 season-opening victory over Colgate, moved to No. 4 in this week’s edition of the USILA coaches poll, while the Spiders are No. 20.
Last week, Richmond trounced Robert Morris 17-2 at Robins Stadium after falling to Maryland 12-7 in its season opener on Feb. 1, in College Park, Md.
SERIES HISTORY
- Virginia leads the all-time series 10-1 over the Spiders, including a 6-0 effort at Klöckner Stadium.
- The series began in 2014, when the Cavaliers played at Richmond in its inaugural game.
- In last year’s meeting at Robins Stadium, former UVA attackman Payton Cormier shattered the program’s previous all-time goals record as then-No. 3 Virginia topped then-No. 16 Richmond, 14-10.
- The Spiders finished with 19 turnovers, including eight in the fourth quarter, which helped UVA seal the victory. UVA’s Anthony Ghobriel finished 15-for-24 at the faceoff X and goalie Matthew Nunes earned the win and made 12 saves in bright, sunny conditions.
- In 2023, the two teams squared off twice at Klöckner Stadium, once in the regular season and once in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hoos won 25-8 in the regular season, the largest margin of victory by either team in the series, and 17-8 after a lightning delay and heavy rain halted play between the first and second quarters.
- Virginia won the first seven games of the series before Richmond defeated the Cavaliers, 17-13, at Robins Stadium in 2022. UVA led by as many as four goals in the second quarter before the Spiders scored seven straight to lead the rest of the way, after Matt Moore and Petey LaSalla exited the game due to injury.
LAST TIME OUT
- Virginia routed Colgate 19-9 after three Cavaliers in Truitt Sunderland (6g, 3a), Griffin Schutz (3g) and Jack Walshe (3g) all recorded hat tricks.
- Sunderland’s career day comes after he missed the final seven games of the 2024 season due to injury.
- Virginia fired off 69 total shots, the most by UVA in a single game in 20 years (based on available information).
- UVA tallied its sixth consecutive season-opening win and improved to 5-0 in the all-time series with Colgate.
- Kyle Morris started the first half in net and made eight saves on the way to his first career victory. Matthew Nunes relieved Morris to start the second half and finished with five saves.
- The Cavaliers dominated the game on the ground, collecting 57 ground balls in contrast to the Raiders’ 32. UVA’s 57 ground balls are the most by any Division-I team in a single game so far this season.
- In addition to matching his career high of 10 ground balls, LSM Ben Wayer scored two goals, including the game’s first less than 15 seconds in, and dished out one assist.
THE CAVALIERS AT KLÖCKNER STADIUM
- Virginia owns a 181-47 (.794) all-time record at Klöckner Stadium, including a 1-0 mark in 2025, and has won 21 of its last 25 games played at the historic edifice.
- The Cavaliers’ average margin of victory in their last 25 games at Klöckner Stadium is 6.4 goals.
- Virginia is 55-15 (.786) all-time at Klöckner Stadium under head coach Lars Tiffany.
- UVA is also 15-3 all-time at Klöckner Stadium in NCAA Tournament contests.
- Lacrosse debuted in Klöckner Stadium in 1993.
VIRGINIA IN THE POLLS
- Virginia, which is ranked No. 4 in this week’s edition USILA poll, has been ranked in the top-5 of the USILA Coaches poll in 342 weeks all-time.
- UVA has been ranked in the top-10 in 484 polls all-time.
- UVA has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in 70 all-time weekly polls.
- The USILA coaches poll began in 1973.
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers will have two days of rest before hosting High Point (1-1) on Tuesday (Feb. 18).
- Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and WINA (1070-AM/98.9-FM).
- The Panthers host Robert Morris on Saturday (Feb. 15) at noon.
Head coach Lars Tiffany met with the media on Wednesday (Feb. 12) to preview the Cavaliers' upcoming matchup with the Spiders.