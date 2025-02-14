No. 5 Virginia Travels to New York for Two Road Matches

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (8-3) travels to New York to play two road matches this weekend at the Belkin Squash Courts. On Saturday (Feb. 15), UVA will take on No. 9 Cornell (5-7) at 1 p.m. The Cavaliers will close the weekend against No. 14 Rochester (8-6) on Sunday (Feb. 16) at 11 a.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for Saturday

Only live scoring will be available for Sunday

Saturday will be a three-court system

Sunday will be a five-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia remained at No. 5 in the latest CSA team rankings

The Cavaliers fell in the Holley Cup final last weekend 5-4 to Drexel

Freshmen Juan Jose Torres Lara leads the Cavaliers with an 8-1 record this season. He is currently on a seven-match win streak

Sophomore Dylan Moran is 7-3 and senior Evan Hajek is 7-4

Virginia is 7-2 all-time against Cornell. The Cavaliers split last year’s matches with the Big Red

Virginia is 2-0 all-time against Rochester

