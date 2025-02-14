No. 6 Virginia Set for Road Tilt Saturday at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (8-4) faces off with No. 8 Cornell (6-6) on Saturday (Feb. 15) at 1 p.m. at the Belkin Squash Courts.

NOTE: Sunday’s road match against William Smith has been canceled.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available Saturday

Saturday’s match will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia stayed at No. 6 in the latest CSA team rankings

The Cavaliers fell in the Gaynor Cup final last Sunday (Feb. 9) to Stanford 7-2

Freshmen Claire Pellegrino leads the Cavaliers with a perfect 8-0 record this year

Junior Lina Tammam is 8-2 on the season. She currently is on a six-match win streak playing at two

Sophomore Clare Minnis is 8-3

Virginia is 6-2 all-time against Cornell. The Cavaliers have won the last five matchups with the Big Red

UP NEXT