Appleton and Men’s 4x400m Relay Break School Records on Second Day of Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out competition at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. and Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday (Feb.15) as Margot Appleton broke her own record in the women’s mile at Boston while the men’s 4×400-meter relay team broke the record for second consecutive weekend at Clemson.
- Margot Appleton took down her own Virginia school record in the women’s mile clocking a personal-best of 4:25.03. Her time ranks sixth in collegiate history and fourth in the NCAA this season. She finished eighth overall in the competition, fourth among collegiate athletes. Appleton’s previous record stood at 4:29.07 from the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships.
- A quick race led to six of the top 13 all-time marks in collegiate history to be run today at the BU Track & Tennis Center.
- A trio of Cavaliers recorded personal best times in the women’s mile including Tatum David, Stella Kermes and Tatum Olesen. David bettered her Virginia all-time No.3 mark with her time of 4:32.04.
- The freshman duo of Kermes and Olesen notched freshman all-time record times as Kermes crossed the line in 4:41.33 to better her freshman No.3 time while Olesen clocked 4:44.82 to become the fourth fastest freshman in program history.
- In her 3000-meter season debut, Jenny Schilling knocked almost 10 seconds off her personal best to move up to No.2 all-time in the Virginia record books. Schilling crossed the line in 9:07.13 to finish 20th in a loaded field.
- Sophie Atkinson and Gillian Bushee came away with huge personal best times in the women’s 5000-meters. Atkinson completed the 25-lap race in 15:58.02 to become the third best performer in program history while Bushee notched the fifth best mark by a Virginia woman at 16:10.02.
- Seven of the eight women that competed for the Cavaliers at Boston all recorded new personal best times.
- Celia Rifaterra won the women’s high jump invite competition in meet record fashion clearing 1.79m/5-10.25. The previous meet record stood at 1.76m/5-9.25 from 2018.
- Carly Tarentino rounded out the top three finishers in the women’s high jump competition clearing 1.74m/5-8.50.
- Lily Hulland and Lauren Yeboah-Kodie went 1-2 in the women’s triple jump competition. Hulland leapt out 12.76m/41-10.25 to finish just ahead of her teammate Yeboah-Kodie’s mark of 12.45m/40-10.
- In the men’s 60-meter hurdles final, Jeremiah Wilson clocked 8.28 to take seventh place overall.
- Billy Aktinson and Jimmy Wischusen found themselves in the top three finishers in the men’s mile as Atkinson came through the line in 4:05.14 for second place followed by Wischusen in third place with his time of 4:106.64.
- Just one week after breaking the school record at the East Coast Invitational (3:10.56), the men’s 4×400-meter relay team lowered the program record clocking 3:09.79. The quartet of Alex Sherman, Gage Gose, Max Russo and Evans White IV’s time was good for 15th place overall in the competition.
- In the ring, Estel Valeanu recorded a fourth-place finish in the women’s shot put throwing for 15.24m/5-0.
- Sarah Akpan equaled her season-best 24.14 in the women’s 200-meter dash to round out the top 25 finishers.
- Maya Rollins ran her way to a new personal best in the women’s 200-meters crossing the line in 24.81.
- The women’s 4×400-meter relay team of Emily Alexandru, Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Ariel Fletcher and Sarah Akpan won their heat in a season-best 3:40.21 to finish 15th overall.
From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:
“I am incredibly proud of our UVA men and women. This weekend provides great momentum going into the championship season.”
The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign as the team will split three ways to compete at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark., the Terrier DMR Challenge in Boston, Mass. and the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22.