Appleton and Men’s 4x400m Relay Break School Records on Second Day of Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out competition at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. and Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday (Feb.15) as Margot Appleton broke her own record in the women’s mile at Boston while the men’s 4×400-meter relay team broke the record for second consecutive weekend at Clemson.