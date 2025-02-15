No. 8 Virginia Wins 13-11 at No. 17 Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-0) won 13-11 at No. 17 Princeton (0-1) on Saturday (Feb. 15) at Sherrerd Field in Princeton, N.J.

Princeton led 11-9 with 13:34 remaining in the game, but Virginia scored four unanswered goals to come back and secure the road victory.

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo scored three goals, including the game-winner. Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica scored three goals with an assist with a career-high 12 draw controls. Sophomore attacker Addi Foster and senior attacker Kate Miller also scored hat tricks. Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo had three assists and scored a goal.

Virginia took an early lead, scoring three goals in the first 2:13 of the contest, but Princeton came back to tie it at 3-3, the first of five ties in the game. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, 5-5 at halftime and 9-9 at the end of the third.

Princeton scored two goals in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, building up an 11-9 advantage. Miller and Galica posted back-to-back goals in a 51-second span to tie the game at 11 with 11:19 remaining. DiNardo gave UVA a 12-11 lead with 10 minutes left in the game and added an insurance goal with 5:47 remaining.

Junior goalkeeper Mel Josephson made nine saves, including five in the second quarter. Princeton used two goalkeepers who combined to save 12 shots.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“This was a hard-fought game by both teams, but I love the grit and the focus that we showed in the 4th quarter to take control and earn a great road win.”

NOTES

Virginia held a 20-8 edge in draw controls

Virginia’s largest lead was 3-0 in the first quarter

Princeton’s largest lead was 9-6 with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter

Princeton held an 18-13 edge in shots in the first half while UVA outshot the Tigers 19-11 in the second half

This was Kate Galica’s third career game with double-digit draw controls twice having 11 in games last season

Her 12 draw controls ties for fifth most in a single game by a UVA player

Jenna DiNardo leads the team with seven goals this season

Game-time temperature was 32 degrees (with a windchill of 29). It began snowing midway through the fourth quarter

