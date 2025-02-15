No. 10 Virginia Set for Moon Golf Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team returns to action on Sunday (Feb. 16) at the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla. Louisville is the host of the 17-team tournament that will feature 54 holes of play over three days.

The Cavaliers are one of 11 teams in the field that rank inside the nation’s top-25 and are one of five that rank in the top-10.

The tournament will begin on Sunday with the first round and conclude with the final round on Tuesday. The first round will begin at 8 a.m. ET and players will start on either the first or 10th hole. Scoring updates will be available through Scoreboard powered by Clippd.

The course is par 72 at 6,467 yards.

The field includes No. 4 South Carolina, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Florida State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Virginia, No. 12 Wake Forest, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 19 LSU, No. 21 Auburn, UCF, Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisville and Augusta

The Virginia lineup will feature Amanda Sambach, Jaclyn Laha, Chloe Schiavone, Rebecca Skoler, and Megan Propeck.