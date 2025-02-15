No. 5 Virginia Wins 7-2 at No. 9 Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team picked up a 7-2 victory at No. 9 Cornell (5-8) on Saturday (Feb. 15) at the Belkin Squash Courts.

The Cavaliers (9-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the match with wins from freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara at three and senior Petr Nohel at nine.

After Cornell tied the match with wins at five and one, Virginia dominated the rest of the way, winning each of the remaining matches including the exhibition court.

Freshman Ewan Harris, senior Evan Hajek, freshman Nathan Rosenzweig, and sophomore Dylan Moran each won by 3-1 scores.

Junior JP Tew picked up the other point for the Hoos at two.

Virginia will close the weekend again at Cornell, taking on No. 14 Rochester on Sunday (Feb. 16) at 11 a.m.

MATCH NOTES