No. 6 Virginia Cruises to 7-2 Win at No. 8 Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team defeated No. 8 Cornell 7-2 on Saturday (Feb. 15) at the Belkin Squash Courts.
The Cavaliers (9-4) won by 3-0 scores on five of the ten courts to take down the Big Red (6-7).
Freshman Maria Min rallied from a 2-0 deficit at three to win 10-12, 8-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 against Ananya Dabke.
Freshman Claire Pellegrino dropped her first game 12-10 at nine but took the next three games to take her match 10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.
Sophomore Claire Minnis won a narrow first game 11-9 at seven before pulling away to win 3-0.
MATCH NOTES
- The Cavaliers won their sixth straight against Cornell, improving to 7-2 all-time against the Big Red
- Claire Pellegrino improves to an undefeated 9-0 on the season
- Junior Lina Tammam won her seventh straight match to improve to 9-2
UP NEXT
- Virginia’s match scheduled for Sunday (Feb. 16) against William Smith has been canceled.
- The Cavaliers will finish the regular season next weekend on the road, taking on No. 3 Princeton on Sunday (Feb. 23) at 12 p.m.
#6 Virginia 7, #8 Cornell 2
1 | Yee Xin Ying (COR) def. Meagan Best (VA) 2-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-5
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Aishwarya Khubchandani (COR) 11-5, 11-8, 6-11, 5-11, 7-3, retired
3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Ananya Dabke (COR) 10-12, 8-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-6
4 | Maria Moya (VA) def. Alysa Ali (COR) 11-4, 11-6, 11-8
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Christa Kay (COR) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8
6 | Maya Voloshin (COR) def. Maureen Foley (VA) 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 13-11
7 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Sabine Ball (COR) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7
8 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Saniya Jaggi (COR) 11-7, 11-7, 11-5
9 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Devon Shatzman (COR) 10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6
Exh | Eliza Mills (VA) def. Ashley Hatstadt (COR) 11-4, 11-7, 11-6