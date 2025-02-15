No. 6 Virginia Cruises to 7-2 Win at No. 8 Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team defeated No. 8 Cornell 7-2 on Saturday (Feb. 15) at the Belkin Squash Courts.

The Cavaliers (9-4) won by 3-0 scores on five of the ten courts to take down the Big Red (6-7).

Freshman Maria Min rallied from a 2-0 deficit at three to win 10-12, 8-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 against Ananya Dabke.

Freshman Claire Pellegrino dropped her first game 12-10 at nine but took the next three games to take her match 10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.

Sophomore Claire Minnis won a narrow first game 11-9 at seven before pulling away to win 3-0.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers won their sixth straight against Cornell, improving to 7-2 all-time against the Big Red

Claire Pellegrino improves to an undefeated 9-0 on the season

Junior Lina Tammam won her seventh straight match to improve to 9-2

UP NEXT