Cavaliers Close Road Trip with 8-1 Win Over Rochester

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team finished the weekend with an 8-1 victory over No. 14 Rochester on Sunday (Feb. 16) at the Belkin Squash Courts.
The Cavaliers (10-3) won eight of the nine courts against Rochester (8-7). The lone point for the Yellowjackets came at four.
Freshman Ewan Harris delivered a dominant performance at seven, dropping just seven points en route to a win.
Graduate student Karim Elbarbary won a marathon first game 15-13 before winning 15-13, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4 at one.
Harris, junior JP Tew, freshman Nathan Rosenzweig, senior Evan Hajek, and freshman Nathan Rosenzweig all picked up their second win of the weekend.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia improves to 3-0 all-time against Rochester
- Juan Jose Torres Lara picked up his ninth straight victory to improve to 10-1 on the season
- JP Tew won his fourth straight, improving to 8-4
UP NEXT
- Virginia will close the regular season next weekend on the road, taking on No. 2 Princeton on Sunday (Feb. 23) at 12 p.m.
#5 Virginia 8, #14 Rochester 1
1 | Karim Elbarbary (VA) def. Yash Fadte (ROC) 15-13, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4
2 | JP Tew (VA) def. Omar Zakaria (ROC) 11-9, 12-10, 11-7
3 | Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) def. Dhirren Rajarathinam (ROC) 11-9, 11-3, 11-5
4 | Tom Whiteley (ROC) def. Dylan Moran (VA) 11-2, 11-7, 11-2
5 | Max Velazquez (VA) def. Arnav Mandhana (ROC) 11-8, 11-4, 11-7
6 | Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) def. Jacob Koeppel (ROC) 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 11-3
7 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Vandrick Inman-Benavente (ROC) 11-1, 11-3, 11-3
8 | Evan Hajek (VA) def. Nicholas Gill (ROC) 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6
9 | CJ Baldini (VA) def. Preston Wu (ROC) 11-6, 12-10, 11-5