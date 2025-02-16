Cavaliers Close Road Trip with 8-1 Win Over Rochester

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team finished the weekend with an 8-1 victory over No. 14 Rochester on Sunday (Feb. 16) at the Belkin Squash Courts.

The Cavaliers (10-3) won eight of the nine courts against Rochester (8-7). The lone point for the Yellowjackets came at four.

Freshman Ewan Harris delivered a dominant performance at seven, dropping just seven points en route to a win.

Graduate student Karim Elbarbary won a marathon first game 15-13 before winning 15-13, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4 at one.

Harris, junior JP Tew, freshman Nathan Rosenzweig, senior Evan Hajek, and freshman Nathan Rosenzweig all picked up their second win of the weekend.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 3-0 all-time against Rochester

Juan Jose Torres Lara picked up his ninth straight victory to improve to 10-1 on the season

JP Tew won his fourth straight, improving to 8-4

UP NEXT