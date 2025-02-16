Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Women's Golf
. Women's Golf

Propeck Leads Virginia Through Round One at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team is in fifth place after the first round of the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Megan Propeck is tied for third place overall and leads the Cavaliers after shooting 1-under 71 in the first round. Amanda Sambach and Rebecca Skoler are each tied for 20th place after shooting 1-over 73.

As a team, the Cavaliers sit in fifth place combining to shoot 5-over 293 after the first 18 holes. No. 7 Florida State (2-under 286) leads the field followed by UCF (3-over 291). No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 16 Ole Miss (4-over 292) are tied for third.

Play will continue with the second round on Monday (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers are set to tee-off on Hole 1 beginning at 8:50 a.m.

Team Standings (Through Round One)

Pos. School Strokes To Par
 1  Florida State  286 -2
 2  UCF  291 +3
 T3  Texas A&M  292 +4
 T3  Ole Miss  292 +4
 5  Virginia  293 +5
 6  Texas  294 +6
 T7  South Carolina  296 +8
 T7  Northwestern  296 +8
 T7  Auburn  296 +8
 T7  Louisville  296 +8
 11  Wake Forest  297 +9
 12  Alabama  298 +10
 13  LSU  301 +13
 14  North Carolina  302 +14
 15  Clemson  303 +15
 16  Tennessee  305 +17
17 Augusta 316 +29

Player Standings (Through Round One)

Pos. Player Strokes To Par
 3 Megan Propeck 71 -1
 20 Amanda Sambach 73 +1
 20 Rebecca Skoler 73 +1
 47  Jaclyn Laha 76 +4
47 Chloe Schiavone 76 +4

