Propeck Leads Virginia Through Round One at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team is in fifth place after the first round of the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Megan Propeck is tied for third place overall and leads the Cavaliers after shooting 1-under 71 in the first round. Amanda Sambach and Rebecca Skoler are each tied for 20th place after shooting 1-over 73.

As a team, the Cavaliers sit in fifth place combining to shoot 5-over 293 after the first 18 holes. No. 7 Florida State (2-under 286) leads the field followed by UCF (3-over 291). No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 16 Ole Miss (4-over 292) are tied for third.

Play will continue with the second round on Monday (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers are set to tee-off on Hole 1 beginning at 8:50 a.m.