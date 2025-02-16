Virginia Walks Off With 7-6 Win Over No. 4 UCLA

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The walk-off finally went the way of the Cavaliers on Sunday (Feb. 16) as MC Eaton’s two-run home run in the seventh lifted Virginia (5-5) to a 7-6 victory over No. 4 UCLA (9-1) at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

Walk it off Hoos! MC Eaton with the two-run shot to lift the Hoos over No. 4 UCLA!#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/UrplITHoL8 — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) February 16, 2025

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia scored in the first inning, pushing two runs home on a Macee Eaton triple to right. Jade Hylton and Kelly Ayer scored on the play after opening the game with back-to-back singles.

The Cavaliers added three more runs in the second, getting things started with a two-RBI triple from Hylton that scored Kelsey Hackett and Reece Holbrook. Hackett ran for Sydney Hartgrove who reached on a leadoff single before Holbrook singled with a bunt over the head of the third baseman to set up the Hylton triple. Hylton then came home in the next at bat when Ayer executed a suicide squeeze with a bunt down the first base line to put Virginia up 5-0.

Jade Hylton delivers the second 2RBI triple of the day for the Hoos to double the lead on UCLA here in Clearwater. Watch on ACC Network#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/zcL8XOmstM — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) February 16, 2025

The Bruins answered in a big way in the third, loading the bases with no outs. The Hoos got the first out with a play at home on a ground ball to first. Virginia then traded a run for an out on a ground ball to short. Seneca Curo then hit a three-run home run to left to cut the lead to 5-4 and Virginia made a pitching change.

UCLA took the lead in the fourth with a pair of RBI singles. The Bruins put two on to start the inning and took the lead from there with the singles from Jordan Woolery and Kaniya Bragg.

After a scoreless fifth and sixth, the Hoos put a third straight zero on the board in the seventh to send things to the home half in striking distance. Sarah Coon drew a walk with one out and was subbed on the basepath by Kamyria Woody-Giggetts and MC Eaton stepped to the plate. With an 0-2 count following several foul tips, Eaton delivered the clutch hit, sending the ball deep to left for the walk-off win.

Savanah Henley (3-1) picked up the win in relief. She worked the final 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. She entered in relief of Courtney Layne who started the game and helped the Hoos build the early lead.

Kaitlyn Terry (5-1) took the loss in relief, working the final 2.0 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. The only hit surrendered was the home run from Eaton.

NOTING THE HOOS

• The win is the first for Virginia over UCLA and the series now sits at 2-1 in favor of the Bruins.

• UVA has now played in four games decided by walk-off and this is the first claimed by the Hoos this season.

• This is the fifth game decided by one run this season and third of the weekend in Clearwater.

• Eaton’s home run was her first of the season and she now has seven RBI for the year.

• Virginia is now 3-9 all-time against teams ranked No. 4 nationally in the NFCA Coaches poll.

• It was the first win over a nationally ranked opponent since the Hoos defeated No. 24 Miami (OH) twice last season in NCAA Regional (5/16/24, 5/17/24)play and first over a top-five opponent since UVA took the series at No. 3 Duke last season (4/20/24)

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“All weekend it’s been fight and compete. We’ve had moments of highs and lows, and we never quit. I don’t think there was any doubt that we could come back and win that game. I was proud of the hunger. We had a lull in the middle and the team decided they we belonged and to keep fighting. If we had a pitch, we had a chance. We got the winning run to the plate in the seventh and we did that. We put ourselves in position and if you keep knocking and putting yourself in the right position then the ball will eventually fall your way. Huge swing from MC. She’s been waiting for that moment and I’m really happy she got that. It was a full team effort and a great way to end the weekend. We have a lot of momentum to carry into the next couple of weekends and we’re excited about being together.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia is set to open play at home next weekend with the Mizuno Classic at Palmer Park. Play is slated to kick off on Thursday (Feb. 20) against Delaware at 4 p.m. and continue through the weekend. Teams participating in the tournament includes Delaware, Longwood, Penn and UConn.