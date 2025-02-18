Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
No. 10 Virginia Finishes 12th at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team closed competition in 12th place at the Moon Golf Invitational on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 18) at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Amanda Sambach led the way in the final round of competition shooting 1-under 71 to place 40th overall with a 54-hole score of 7-over 223. Chloe Schiavone shot 1-over 73 on the final 18 as she and Megan Propeck finished 44th in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 8-over 224.

Cavaliers turned in a combined score of 10-over 298 in the final round. The team placed 12th overall in the tournament shooting 28-over 892 over 54 holes. No. 7 Florida State won the team title with a combined score of 2-under 862. South Carolina’s Eila Galitsky won the individual title defeating Florida State’s Lottie Woad in a playoff as each shot 5-under 211.

The Cavaliers will be back in action when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. for the Gators Invitational (March 7-9).

Team Results

Pl. School RD1 RD2 RD3 Total To Par
1 Florida State 286 287 289 862 -2
2 Wake Forest 297 285 283 865 +1
3 South Carolina 296 286 284 866 +2
4 Texas 294 296 282 872 +8
5 Ole Miss 292 295 287 874 +10
6 Texas A&M 292 288 295 875 +11
7 Auburn 296 295 286 877 +13
8 Northwestern 296 297 286 879 +15
9 UCF 291 300 294 885 +21
10 North Carolina 302 300 286 888 +24
11 Louisville 296 294 299 889 +25
12 Virginia 293 301 298 892 +28
13 Tennessee 305 296 295 896 +32
13 Alabama 298 296 302 896 +32
15 LSU 301 305 296 902 +38
16 Clemson 303 304 304 911 +47
17 Augusta 316 319 301 936 +72

 

Individual Results

Pl. Player RD1 RD2 RD3 Total To Par
T40 Amanda Sambach 73 79 71 223 +7
T44 Megan Propeck 71 75 78 224 +8
T44 Chloe Schiavone 76 75 73 224 +8
T58 Jaclyn Laha 76 75 76 227 +11
T58 Rebecca Skoler 73 76 78 227 +11

 

