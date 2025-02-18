No. 10 Virginia Finishes 12th at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team closed competition in 12th place at the Moon Golf Invitational on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 18) at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Amanda Sambach led the way in the final round of competition shooting 1-under 71 to place 40th overall with a 54-hole score of 7-over 223. Chloe Schiavone shot 1-over 73 on the final 18 as she and Megan Propeck finished 44th in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 8-over 224.

Cavaliers turned in a combined score of 10-over 298 in the final round. The team placed 12th overall in the tournament shooting 28-over 892 over 54 holes. No. 7 Florida State won the team title with a combined score of 2-under 862. South Carolina’s Eila Galitsky won the individual title defeating Florida State’s Lottie Woad in a playoff as each shot 5-under 211.

The Cavaliers will be back in action when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. for the Gators Invitational (March 7-9).