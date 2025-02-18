No. 12 Virginia Hosts High Point Tuesday

☝️ 3-game mini plans are 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘄!!
Secure yours before our season gets underway this weekend!
🎟️ https://t.co/ZfSJFg9yvn pic.twitter.com/xwUYXvC3Ab
— Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) February 4, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its first loss of the year, Virginia (1-1) looks to bounce back on Tuesday (Feb. 18), when the Cavaliers host High Point (2-1). Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and WINA (1070-AM/98.9-FM).
The Panthers enter Tuesday’s contest riding a two-game win streak, with victories over VMI [12-11] and Robert Morris [17-11]. HPU dropped its season opener at home to Navy, 14-10.
PARKING INFORMATION
Free parking is available to lacrosse patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis in all surrounding JPJ lots and the Emmet/Ivy parking garage.
STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH TEXT ALERTS
Opt in to receive the latest updates on weather, parking, and other essential gameday information.
Click this link or scan the QR code below, then fill out the form and select the sports you want gameday information on to get started.
SERIES HISTORY
- Virginia leads the all-time series with High Point, 5-2, including a 4-2 mark at Klöckner Stadium.
- In the series’ seven games played so far, the Cavaliers’ average margin of victory is only 2.14 goals.
- The Hoos have won the previous three meetings, all of which have been at Klöckner Stadium. UVA’s three-game win streak is the longest by either team in the series.
- In the last two meetings, the outcome has been determined by just one goal in each game, and UVA has been the beneficiary of outstanding goalie play.
- The last time the Cavaliers and Panthers squared off was in 2022, when then-freshman goalie Matthew Nunes made 16 saves, including an uncontested shot with 19 seconds remaining, to help then-No. 1 Virginia hold on to an 11-10 win.
- In 2021, former UVA goalie Alex Rode made 17 saves, including 12 in the second half, to help the Hoos fend off HPU in a 12-11 victory during the 2021 regular season.
- Virginia lost the inaugural matchup of the series in overtime, 12-11, on Feb. 23, 2016 at Klöckner Stadium.
- Tuesday’s contest marks the first of the series for first-year High Point head coach John Crawley.
LAST TIME OUT
- Virginia dropped its first contest of the season to No. 20 Richmond, 13-10, in wet, cold conditions at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday (Feb. 15).
- The loss was Virginia’s first at home in nearly a full calendar year.
- The Cavaliers surrendered the first four goals of the game and made critical errors down the stretch to help the Spiders claim their second win of the series, which began in 2014.
- Ryan Colsey (2g, 1a), McCabe Millon (1g, 3a), Ben Wayer (2g) and Truitt Sunderland (1g, 1a) all recorded multi-point efforts. UVA netminder Kyle Morris finished with a career-high 13 saves and in 58:25 of action.
- Andrew Greenspan finished 6-for-9 at the faceoff X, which tied his career high in faceoff wins. In the fourth quarter, Greenspan won four of his six draws and scored his first collegiate goal off a clean faceoff win.
- Close defenseman John Schroter kept the Spiders’ star attackman Aidan O’Neil (1g, 1a, 7 shots) at bay.
- Mistakes plagued the Cavaliers in the clearing game as they turned the ball over on seven of their 25 attempts to establish possession over the midline. However, both Virginia and Richmond finished with 19 turnovers each.
THE CAVALIERS AT KLÖCKNER STADIUM
- Virginia owns a 181-48 (.790) all-time record at Klöckner Stadium, including a 1-1 mark in 2025, and has won 20 of its last 25 games played at the historic edifice.
- The Cavaliers’ average margin of victory in their last 25 games at Klöckner Stadium is 6.0 goals.
- Virginia is 55-16 (.775) all-time at Klöckner Stadium under head coach Lars Tiffany.
- UVA is also 15-3 all-time at Klöckner Stadium in NCAA Tournament contests.
- Lacrosse debuted in Klöckner Stadium in 1993.
VIRGINIA IN THE POLLS
- Virginia, which is ranked No. 12 in this week’s edition USILA poll, fell out of the top-10 for the first time in the previous 61 editions of the poll.
- The last time the Cavaliers were not ranked in the top-10 was in the March 9, 2020, edition of the poll, which marked the final poll before the season was ultimately cancelled due to the onset of COVID-19.
- UVA has been in ranked in the top-5 of the USILA coaches poll in 342 weeks all-time.
- UVA has been ranked in the top-10 in 484 polls all-time.
- UVA has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in 70 all-time weekly polls.
- The USILA coaches poll began in 1973.
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers travel to Ohio State (4-1) for their first road game of the season.
- Opening faceoff from Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium is set for noon on B1G+.
- After dropping their season opener to Utah, the Buckeyes have won their last four games.