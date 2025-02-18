No. 12 Virginia Hosts High Point Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its first loss of the year, Virginia (1-1) looks to bounce back on Tuesday (Feb. 18), when the Cavaliers host High Point (2-1). Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and WINA (1070-AM/98.9-FM).

The Panthers enter Tuesday’s contest riding a two-game win streak, with victories over VMI [12-11] and Robert Morris [17-11]. HPU dropped its season opener at home to Navy, 14-10.

PARKING INFORMATION

Free parking is available to lacrosse patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis in all surrounding JPJ lots and the Emmet/Ivy parking garage.