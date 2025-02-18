No. 2 Virginia’s Home Opener Against George Washington Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to Inclement weather in the forecast, the No. 2 Virginia baseball team’s home opener against George Washington originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 19 has been canceled. The contest will not be rescheduled.

TICKET INFO

Single game ticket holders for Wednesday’s February 19th game against George Washington who purchased from the Virginia Athletics department will receive a refund back to the original method of payment. Refunds will be processed within 3-5 business days.

Season ticket members will be able to exchange their ticket for today’s game to any other mid-week game this season based on availability. Exchanges are one-time, online only, and will remain available until first pitch of each mid-week game.

TEXT ALERTS

To receive text alerts regarding any UVA baseball home schedule changes text “Baseball” to 434-290-0712 or sign up here: https://www.jotform.com/form/232574237515154. Standard message and data rates may apply.

UP NEXT

Virginia will travel to Round Rock, Texas to take part in the Round Rock Classic at the Dell Diamond. The Cavaliers will open the tournament on Friday (Feb. 21) against No. 7 Oregon State at 7 p.m., play Minnesota on Saturday (Feb. 22) at 1 p.m. before closing out the weekend with Oklahoma on Sunday (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. All three games will be broadcast live on D1Basball.com.