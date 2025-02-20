No. 2 Virginia Opens ACC Play at Home This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team (8-2) returns to action this weekend to open ACC play with two home matches. The Cavaliers face No. 19 Clemson (9-1) on Friday (Feb. 21) at 4 p.m. before finishing the weekend against Georgia Tech (5-4) at noon on Sunday (Feb. 23). Both matches will be played on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available for both matches

Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers reached its highest ranking in program history, moving up to No. 2 in the latest ITA Team Rankings. Virginia’s previous high was No. 3 in 2014. The Cavaliers started this season ranked No. 9

UVA has not been in action since the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, held Feb. 7-11. Virginia reached the semifinals of the event for the first time in program history before falling to No. 1 Georgia

The Cavaliers have five ranked players in the latest ITA singles rankings, tied for the most in the country

Graduate student Sara Ziodato is an undefeated 7-0 in dual matches this season. She is ranked No. 19 in the ITA singles rankings

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the team with a 20-6 record in singles and a perfect 4-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings

Senior Melodie Collard is second on the team in singles wins with an 18-8 record. She is ranked No. 91 in the singles rankings. Junior Annabelle Xu is 17-8 and ranked No. 24

Freshman Isabelle Lacy is 4-1 in dual matches to start her career. She made her debut at No. 60 in the singles rankings

Chervinsky and Collard are 23-1 on the season in doubles and have a perfect 6-0 record in dual matches on the top court. The pair remain ranked No. 1 in the ITA doubles rankings

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 16-6 in doubles on the year and are ranked No. 28 in the doubles rankings

Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro have a 3-1 doubles record in dual matches and are ranked No. 38

Georgia Tech is ranked No. 33 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

Clemson leads the all-time series 37-16. Virginia has won the last six meetings

The Cavaliers are 29-16 all-time against Georgia Tech, winning the last five meetings

UP NEXT