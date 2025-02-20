No. 2 Virginia Opens ACC Play at Home This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team (8-2) returns to action this weekend to open ACC play with two home matches. The Cavaliers face No. 19 Clemson (9-1) on Friday (Feb. 21) at 4 p.m. before finishing the weekend against Georgia Tech (5-4) at noon on Sunday (Feb. 23). Both matches will be played on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available for both matches
- Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers reached its highest ranking in program history, moving up to No. 2 in the latest ITA Team Rankings. Virginia’s previous high was No. 3 in 2014. The Cavaliers started this season ranked No. 9
- UVA has not been in action since the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, held Feb. 7-11. Virginia reached the semifinals of the event for the first time in program history before falling to No. 1 Georgia
- The Cavaliers have five ranked players in the latest ITA singles rankings, tied for the most in the country
- Graduate student Sara Ziodato is an undefeated 7-0 in dual matches this season. She is ranked No. 19 in the ITA singles rankings
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the team with a 20-6 record in singles and a perfect 4-0 mark in dual matches. She is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings
- Senior Melodie Collard is second on the team in singles wins with an 18-8 record. She is ranked No. 91 in the singles rankings. Junior Annabelle Xu is 17-8 and ranked No. 24
- Freshman Isabelle Lacy is 4-1 in dual matches to start her career. She made her debut at No. 60 in the singles rankings
- Chervinsky and Collard are 23-1 on the season in doubles and have a perfect 6-0 record in dual matches on the top court. The pair remain ranked No. 1 in the ITA doubles rankings
- Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 16-6 in doubles on the year and are ranked No. 28 in the doubles rankings
- Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro have a 3-1 doubles record in dual matches and are ranked No. 38
- Georgia Tech is ranked No. 33 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- Clemson leads the all-time series 37-16. Virginia has won the last six meetings
- The Cavaliers are 29-16 all-time against Georgia Tech, winning the last five meetings
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will be on the road next weekend, taking on SMU on Friday (Feb. 28) at 2 p.m.