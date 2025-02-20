Three Meets on Deck for Virginia Track & Field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team will split three ways as the team travels to the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark., the Terrier DMR Challenge in Boston, Mass. and the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday (Feb.21-22).

How to Follow

The Terrier DMR Challenge will be streamed on FloTrack and the Arkansas Qualifier will be streamed on SEC Network+. Fans can follow the action through a live results and live stream link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Arkansas Qualifier

Terrier DMR Challenge

Virginia Tech Challenge

Hoos in the Rankings

The latest USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 indoor season were released on Tuesday (Feb. 18) as the men check in at No. 17. Individually, three men and two women are ranked among the nations top 25. Additionally, nine event groups rank in the top 25 nationally.



Men

2. Gary Martin – Jr., Mile, 3:48.82

5. Gary Martin – Jr., 3000m, 7:36.09

24. Wes Porter – Sr., Mile, 3:54.58

5. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Weight Throw, 23.94m/78-6.5



Women

4. Margot Appleton – Sr., Mile, 4:25.03

12. Margot Appleton – Sr., 3000m, 8:46.23

17. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.83m/6-0



Event Groups

Men’s Mile No.7 Men’s 3000m No.10 Men’s 60m Hurdles No.16 Men’s 800m No.25 Women’s Shot Put No.6 Women’s High Jump No.9 Women’s Mile No.10 Women’s 3000m No.11 Women’s 800m No.21

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign as the championship season begins with the ACC Indoor Championships in Louisville, Ky. hosted by the University of Louisville Saturday through Sunday, March 1-3.