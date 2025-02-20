Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Softball
. Softball

Weekend Schedule Adjusted For Mizuno Classic At Palmer Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to inclement weather in the area, the schedule for this weekend’s Mizuno Classic at Palmer Park has been adjusted with Thursday and Friday games being postponed. The tournament will now begin play on Saturday (Feb. 22) and run through Monday (Feb. 24).

UConn is no longer competing in the weekend event.

TICKET INFORMATION
Saturday and Sunday’s tickets are still valid for their respective days. Tickets for Thursday’s games are valid for Monday. Friday single game purchasers that purchased through the Virginia Athletics Ticket office will receive a refund to the previous method of payment.
REVISED MIZUNO CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 22
11 a.m. – Penn vs Virginia
1:30 p.m. – Delaware vs. Virginia
4:00 p.m. – Delaware vs. Penn
Sunday, February 23
11 a.m. – Penn vs. Delaware
1:30 p.m. – Penn vs. Virginia
4:00 p.m. – Delaware vs. Virginia
Monday, February 24
12 p.m. – Longwood vs. Delaware
2:30 p.m. – Longwood vs. Virginia

