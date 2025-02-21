Hoos Open Mizuno Classic At Palmer Park Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (5-5) plays at home for the first time this season when the Cavaliers open play in the Mizuno Classic at Palmer Park on Saturday (Feb. 22). The Cavaliers will play a pair of games against Delaware and Penn, and a single game against Longwood at the weekend tournament that will run Saturday through Monday.

REVISED MIZUNO CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 22

11 a.m. – Penn vs Virginia

1:30 p.m. – Delaware vs. Virginia

4:00 p.m. – Delaware vs. Penn

Sunday, February 23

11 a.m. – Penn vs. Delaware

1:30 p.m. – Penn vs. Virginia

4:00 p.m. – Delaware vs. Virginia

Monday, February 24

12 p.m. – Longwood vs. Delaware

2:30 p.m. – Longwood vs. Virginia

TICKET INFORMATION

Single game tickets for all February games are $12 for reserved seats (if available) and $8 for general admission if purchased in advance.

General Admission season tickets are still on sale for $55.

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Virginia’s games at the tournament will be streamed on ACCNX. All games will have live stats and links are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• The Cavaliers are coming off a hard-fought weekend at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational with wins over No. 23 Kentucky and No. 4 UCLA, while also battling to one-run losses in extra innings against Auburn and No. 5 Texas A&M

• Each of the Cavaliers’ opponents last week is now ranked among the top 25 nationally

• MC Eaton delivered the fireworks in the finale for the Hoos, delivering a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift Virginia to a walk-off win over the storied UCLA Bruins

• Savanah Henley was clutch in the circle, posting a 2-1 record with wins over the nationally-ranked Wildcats and Bruins and delivering a complete-game in the loss to No. 5 Texas A&M

• Bella Cabral led the Cavaliers at the plate with a .417 average for the weekend as she went 5-for-12 with three walks a hit by pitch and delivered a home run

• Sarah Coon tallied a pair of triples in the opening win over Kentucky, marking the first time since the 2015 season for a Virginia player to triple twice in a game

• Sydney Hartgrove hit her first career home run last weekend with a solo shot vs. Auburn

• The Cavaliers were involved in three walk-offs last weekend and on the season have had five games decided in walk-off fashion for half of the games coming down to the final at bat

• Virginia also went to extra innings twice last weekend – against Auburn and No. 5 Texas A&M – and have gone to extra innings four times and all of them against SEC teams

THE SERIES WITH DELAWARE

• Virginia and Delaware have faced off five times with the Cavaliers leading the series 4-1

• The teams met last season in Charlottesville with the Hoos taking the 5-0 victory over the Blue Hens

• Virginia has won five straight in the series after Delaware won the first meeting in 1981

THE SERIES WITH PENN

• Virginia and Penn meet for the first time this weekend

THE SERIES WITH LONGWOOD

• Virginia and Longwood have met 41 times with the Lancers leading the series 22-19

• The Cavaliers won the meeting last season by a score of 4-1 and saw Bella Cabral hit a pair of home runs

• This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season