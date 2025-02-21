Next Man Up Individual Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s golf team will not compete this weekend due to unplayable course conditions at the Next Man Up Individual in Raleigh, N.C. The Cavaliers have added The Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate to their schedule in its place.

William & Mary will host the annual The Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate at the Golden Horseshoe Gold Course in Williamsburg, Va. The two-day tournament will take place March 24-25.

The Cavaliers will be back in action March 2-4 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nev.