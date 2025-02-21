No. 7 Virginia Hosts No. 14 Stanford Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-0) opens Atlantic Coast Conference action by hosting No. 14 Stanford (3-0) on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Klöckner Stadium. First draw is set for 12 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be televised nationwide on the ACC Network

The match will also stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

Ticket information is available at the bottom of this page and may be purchased here

GAME NOTES

This is Virginia’s Morgan’s Message game, highlighting the importance of mental health within the student-athlete community and equalizing the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics

The team will be signing autographs after the game

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo lead the team with seven goals and has a hat trick in each of the first two games. DiNardo ranks third in the nation is shots on goal per game (9.50) and 10th in shots per game (also 9.50)

Sophomore attacker Addi Foster had her first career hat trick at Princeton. Foster had a total of eight points last season (three goals, five assists). She already has nine points through two games this season (five goals, four assists) Foster has scored her five goals on seven shots (.714 shooting percentage)

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica scored three goals, her fourth career hat trick, and had a career-high 12 draw controls against Princeton. It was the third time in her career she had double-digit draw controls. Her 12 draw controls tied for fifth most by a Cavalier in a single game in program history and just three shy of the program record and are tied for sixth most by any player in a game so far this season

This is the sixth meeting between the Cavaliers and the Cardinal in the last eight years. Virginia is 5-0 but two of those games, including last season’s contest at Stanford, have been decided by one goal

ON THE HORIZON



The Cavaliers close out a two-game homestand by hosting No. 17 Navy on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

General admission season tickets are still available for $40.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets

Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 15 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.