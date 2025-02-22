Cavaliers Finish Regular Season at No. 3 Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (9-4) closes the regular season at No. 3 Princeton on Sunday (Feb. 23) at noon at the racquet center in Princeton’s Meadows Neighborhood.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available

The match will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia remained at No. 6 in the latest CSA team rankings

The Cavaliers defeated No. 8 Cornell 7-2 last Sunday (Feb. 16) on the road

Freshmen Claire Pellegrino leads the Cavaliers with an undefeated 9-0 record this season

Junior Lina Tammam is 9-2 this year. She currently is on a seven-match win streak playing at two

Sophomore Clare Minnis is 9-3 on the year

Princeton is 7-0 in the all-times series

