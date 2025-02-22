Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Cavaliers Finish Regular Season at No. 3 Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J.  – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (9-4) closes the regular season at No. 3 Princeton on Sunday (Feb. 23) at noon at the racquet center in Princeton’s Meadows Neighborhood.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streams will be available
  • The match will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia remained at No. 6 in the latest CSA team rankings
  • The Cavaliers defeated No. 8 Cornell 7-2 last Sunday (Feb. 16) on the road
  • Freshmen Claire Pellegrino leads the Cavaliers with an undefeated 9-0 record this season
  • Junior Lina Tammam is 9-2 this year. She currently is on a seven-match win streak playing at two
  • Sophomore Clare Minnis is 9-3 on the year
  • Princeton is 7-0 in the all-times series

UP NEXT

  • The 2025 CSA National Team Championships are being held Thursday through Sunday, March 6-9, at the Arlen Specter Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

