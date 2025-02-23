Cavaliers Drop Regular Season Finale at No. 2 Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team closed out the regular season with an 8-1 loss at No. 2 Princeton (10-1) on Sunday (Feb. 23) at the racquet center in Princeton’s Meadows Neighborhood.
Senior Max Velazquez picked up the lone point for the Cavaliers (10-4) at five, taking down Hassan Khalil in a hard-fought match 15-13, 9-11, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8.
Freshman Ewan Harris rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to tie his match at seven but ultimately fell short, falling to Andrew Glaser 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9.
Senior CJ Baldini won on the exhibition court, topping Mason Menin 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.
UP NEXT
- The 2025 CSA National Team Championships are being held Thursday through Sunday, March 6-9, at the Arlen Specter Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
#2 Princeton 8, #5 Virginia 1
1 | Ahmed Wael (PRIN) def. Karim Elbarbary (VA) 11-7, 11-9, 11-3
2 | Avi Agarwal (PRIN) def. JP Tew (VA) 11-7, 11-6, 11-9
3 | Zain Ahmed (PRIN) def. Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) 16-14, 11-7, 11-6
4 | Hollis Robertson (PRIN) def. Dylan Moran (VA) 12-10, 11-5, 11-3
5 | Max Velazquez (VA) def. Hassan Khalil (PRIN) 15-13, 9-11, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8
6 | Aly Ibrahim (PRIN) def. Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) 11-7, 11-5, 11-4
7 | Andrew Glaser (PRIN) def. Ewan Harris (VA) 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9
8 | Gordon Lam (PRIN) def. Evan Hajek (VA) 12-10, 11-6, 11-5
9 | Yuvraj Wadhwani (PRIN) def. Petr Nohel (VA) 11-1, 11-2, 11-9
Exh | CJ Baldini (VA) def. Mason Menin (PRIN) 11-8, 11-7, 11-6