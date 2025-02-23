Cavaliers Drop Regular Season Finale at No. 2 Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team closed out the regular season with an 8-1 loss at No. 2 Princeton (10-1) on Sunday (Feb. 23) at the racquet center in Princeton’s Meadows Neighborhood.

Senior Max Velazquez picked up the lone point for the Cavaliers (10-4) at five, taking down Hassan Khalil in a hard-fought match 15-13, 9-11, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8.

Freshman Ewan Harris rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to tie his match at seven but ultimately fell short, falling to Andrew Glaser 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9.

Senior CJ Baldini won on the exhibition court, topping Mason Menin 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

