No. 2 Virginia Falls in Extras to Oklahoma on Sunday

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS – In the longest game in the history of the Round Rock Classic, the No. 2 Virginia Baseball team (3-3) dropped a 12-inning affair by a score of 5-4 to Oklahoma on Sunday (Feb. 23) at Dell Diamond.

In his second career start on the mound, Tomas Valincus tossed six innings of three-run ball with six strikeouts but received a no-decision for his outing. UVA’s Matt Lazendorder was dealt the loss after walking what proved to be the winning run.

Offensively, Luke Hanson drove in a pair of runs in the Cavaliers’ three-run third inning. Trey Wells also drove in a run for the second-straight game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Aiden Teel continued his hot weekend in Texas with a leadoff single in the top of the second. Teel moved to second when Trey Wells was hit by a pitch to bring up Harrison Didawick. The Cavalier left fielder laid down a bunt that the Oklahoma catcher threw into foul territory near third base allowing Teel to score.

A handful of pitches later, Luke Hanson punched a two-run single through the right side of the Sooner infield to plate Wells and Didawick to put Virginia up 3-0 after two innings played.

Oklahoma cut into the Cavalier lead in the bottom fourth with a solo home run off the bat of Jaxon Willits that landed just out of reach of a sprinting Teel in left center.

An inning later, Oklahoma tied the game at three with a pair of RBI doubles before Vilincius retired the final four batters he faced in the outing.

Oklahoma took its first lead of the day at 4-3 in the seventh when the Sooners’ leadoff hitter Kyle Branch doubled down the line in left. Branch came home to score a batter later on a Dayton Tockey RBI single.

Virginia answered an inning later when the Cavalier rally started when Jacob Ference worked a leadoff walk. Ference later scored on a flyout to tie the game at 4-4.

In relief, Drew Koenen threw 4.2 innings of scoreless ball, including getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and a pair of inning-ending double plays in the ninth and eleventh innings.

In the bottom of the 12th, Oklahoma worked a leadoff walk that came around to score when a Sooner bunt forced a Cavalier throwing error.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers open an eight-game homestand on Tuesday (Feb. 25) with the 2025 home opener against VMI. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. Tickets are available on UVATix.com.