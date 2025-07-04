Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Becker, Gracia Selected To USA Collegiate National Team

2025 Collegiate National Team Roster
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball duo of Eric Becker and AJ Gracia has been named to the 26-man USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that will compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in various locations across Japan from July 8-13.

The final squad was named after completing the 2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a six-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina.

Overall, UVA is one of nine schools with multiple players making the final cut for the 26-man roster.

Becker, one of 10 USA Baseball alumni featured on the roster, went 5-for-12 with two runs scored and three RBIs in five games during the Stars and Stripes series.

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, saw action in all six games during the series and went 8-for-16 with eight RBIs, five runs scored and a home run in the series finale.

The 45­­th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will begin with games on July 8 and 9 at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Japan, at 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local. The next two games will be held July 11 and 12 at Hard Off Eco Stadium in Niigata, Japan, at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local and 10 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local, respectively. The series will wrap up with a lone game in Tokyo at Jingu Stadium at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local.

(Name – Position -School)

*Eric Becker – INF/OF – Virginia

Tyler Bell – INF – Kentucky

*Drew Burress – OF – Georgia Tech

Roch Cholowsky – INF – UCLA

*Jason DeCaro – RHP – North Carolina

*Jacob Dudan – RHP – NC State

*Gabe Gaeckle – RHP – Arkansas

Cole Gibler – LHP – Arkansas

*AJ Gracia – OF – Virginia

Ryder Helfrick – C – Arkansas

Ethan Kleinschmit – LHP – Oregon State

Vahn Lackey – C – Georgia Tech

Mulivai Levu – INF – UCLA

Ryan Lynch – RHP – North Carolina

Ryan Marohn – LHP – NC State

*Ryan McPherson – RHP – Mississippi State

Lucas Moore – OF – Louisville

Blake Morningstar – RHP – Wake Forest

Ethan Norby – LHP – ECU

Ricky Ojeda – LHP – UC Irvine

*Liam Peterson – RHP – Florida

Ace Reese – INF/OF – Mississippi State

Chris Rembert – INF – Auburn

*Brett Renfrow – RHP – Virginia Tech

*Zion Rose – OF – Louisville

Dax Whitney – RHP – Oregon State

* USA Baseball alum

