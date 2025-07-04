Becker, Gracia Selected To USA Collegiate National Team

Another extra-base hit and RBI for @_EricBecker_ at Training Camp 👏 pic.twitter.com/nLdzDwKdwG
— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 4, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball duo of Eric Becker and AJ Gracia has been named to the 26-man USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that will compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in various locations across Japan from July 8-13.
The final squad was named after completing the 2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a six-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina.
Overall, UVA is one of nine schools with multiple players making the final cut for the 26-man roster.
Becker, one of 10 USA Baseball alumni featured on the roster, went 5-for-12 with two runs scored and three RBIs in five games during the Stars and Stripes series.
Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, saw action in all six games during the series and went 8-for-16 with eight RBIs, five runs scored and a home run in the series finale.
Third straight game with a hit for AJ Gracia 💪 pic.twitter.com/K8gSGEZg5V
— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 1, 2025
The 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will begin with games on July 8 and 9 at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Japan, at 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local. The next two games will be held July 11 and 12 at Hard Off Eco Stadium in Niigata, Japan, at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local and 10 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local, respectively. The series will wrap up with a lone game in Tokyo at Jingu Stadium at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local.
2025 Collegiate National Team Roster
(Name – Position -School)
*Eric Becker – INF/OF – Virginia
Tyler Bell – INF – Kentucky
*Drew Burress – OF – Georgia Tech
Roch Cholowsky – INF – UCLA
*Jason DeCaro – RHP – North Carolina
*Jacob Dudan – RHP – NC State
*Gabe Gaeckle – RHP – Arkansas
Cole Gibler – LHP – Arkansas
*AJ Gracia – OF – Virginia
Ryder Helfrick – C – Arkansas
Ethan Kleinschmit – LHP – Oregon State
Vahn Lackey – C – Georgia Tech
Mulivai Levu – INF – UCLA
Ryan Lynch – RHP – North Carolina
Ryan Marohn – LHP – NC State
*Ryan McPherson – RHP – Mississippi State
Lucas Moore – OF – Louisville
Blake Morningstar – RHP – Wake Forest
Ethan Norby – LHP – ECU
Ricky Ojeda – LHP – UC Irvine
*Liam Peterson – RHP – Florida
Ace Reese – INF/OF – Mississippi State
Chris Rembert – INF – Auburn
*Brett Renfrow – RHP – Virginia Tech
*Zion Rose – OF – Louisville
Dax Whitney – RHP – Oregon State
* USA Baseball alum