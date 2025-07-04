Becker, Gracia Selected To USA Collegiate National Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball duo of Eric Becker and AJ Gracia has been named to the 26-man USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that will compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in various locations across Japan from July 8-13.

The final squad was named after completing the 2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a six-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina.

Overall, UVA is one of nine schools with multiple players making the final cut for the 26-man roster.

Becker, one of 10 USA Baseball alumni featured on the roster, went 5-for-12 with two runs scored and three RBIs in five games during the Stars and Stripes series.

Another extra-base hit and RBI for @_EricBecker_ at Training Camp 👏 pic.twitter.com/nLdzDwKdwG — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 4, 2025

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, saw action in all six games during the series and went 8-for-16 with eight RBIs, five runs scored and a home run in the series finale.

Third straight game with a hit for AJ Gracia 💪 pic.twitter.com/K8gSGEZg5V — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 1, 2025

The 45­­th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will begin with games on July 8 and 9 at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Japan, at 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local. The next two games will be held July 11 and 12 at Hard Off Eco Stadium in Niigata, Japan, at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local and 10 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local, respectively. The series will wrap up with a lone game in Tokyo at Jingu Stadium at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local.

2025 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name – Position -School)

*Eric Becker – INF/OF – Virginia

Tyler Bell – INF – Kentucky

*Drew Burress – OF – Georgia Tech

Roch Cholowsky – INF – UCLA

*Jason DeCaro – RHP – North Carolina

*Jacob Dudan – RHP – NC State

*Gabe Gaeckle – RHP – Arkansas

Cole Gibler – LHP – Arkansas

*AJ Gracia – OF – Virginia

Ryder Helfrick – C – Arkansas

Ethan Kleinschmit – LHP – Oregon State

Vahn Lackey – C – Georgia Tech

Mulivai Levu – INF – UCLA

Ryan Lynch – RHP – North Carolina

Ryan Marohn – LHP – NC State

*Ryan McPherson – RHP – Mississippi State

Lucas Moore – OF – Louisville

Blake Morningstar – RHP – Wake Forest

Ethan Norby – LHP – ECU

Ricky Ojeda – LHP – UC Irvine

*Liam Peterson – RHP – Florida

Ace Reese – INF/OF – Mississippi State

Chris Rembert – INF – Auburn

*Brett Renfrow – RHP – Virginia Tech

*Zion Rose – OF – Louisville

Dax Whitney – RHP – Oregon State

* USA Baseball alum