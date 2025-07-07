2026 Baseball Season Tickets Deposits & Renewals on Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball season ticket deposits and season ticket renewals for the first season of the Chris Pollard era are available now through the UVA Ticket office.

The Cavaliers’ 2026 home slate will include ACC home series against Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Dates, times and television designations for all 2026 regular season games will be announced at a later date.

Season Ticket Renewals

Returning season ticket members have until September 30 to renew their 2026 baseball season tickets. Season ticket members may submit a request to upgrade their current seats, add additional seats, or relocate to the Field Level Club through their online application or by contacting the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 or emailing uvatickets@virginia.edu.

New Season Tickets – 2026 Season Ticket Deposit

2026 Baseball Season ticket deposits are on sale now. Deposits are $25 per seat and will apply to your total season ticket balance. Deposit holders will be contacted in VAF Priority Point order to discuss potential seating opportunities based on availability after the September 30 renewal deadline.

Season ticket deposits are meant for new season ticket holders. Returning season ticket holders should not place a deposit and may renew their current seats by completing their renewal application online or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

General admission season tickets are $99 each. Reserved season tickets start at $150 per season ticket and are based on availability. Season tickets in the infield grandstand, baseline grandstand and field level club have Virginia Athletic Foundation per seat contribution requirements. UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office at (434) 924-8821. Season tickets can be paid in full or over an interest-free bill plan.

Youth Tickets

Fans may claim up to 4 complimentary youth tickets per account with the purchase of at least 1 paid adult ticket (or season ticket) for all regular season home games, while supplies last. Youth tickets will be available to claim as each game approaches. Youth tickets are valid for kids 18 and under and are located in general admission sections only. Youth tickets cannot be resold or transferred.

Family Four Pack

New for the 2026 season, the Family Four Pack starts at $300 total for four season tickets. Family Four Pack members can bring up to ten family and friends at a discounted rate (valid for for General Admission only).

Single game tickets and mini plans will be announced at a later date following the release of the 2026 schedule.