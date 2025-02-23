No. 6 Virginia Falls at No. 3 Princeton to Close Regular Season

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team finished the regular season with an 8-1 loss at No. 3 Princeton on Sunday (Feb. 23) at the racquet center in Princeton’s Meadows Neighborhood.
Freshman Claire Pellegrino recorded the lone point for the Cavaliers (9-5), turning in a dominant 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 win at nine over Hermione Cao.
Princeton (11-2) won five of the nine courts by 3-2 scores.
Sophomore Clare Minnis lost three narrow games to Sonya Sasson at seven, falling 16-14, 11-6, 12-10.
Junior Lina Tammam took a 2-0 lead at two against Emma Trauber but dropped the next three games to fall 3-2.
Freshman Maria Min, grad student Maria Moya, senior Maureen Foley, and junior Nina Hashmi each battled back from 2-1 deficits before falling in the fifth game.
MATCH NOTES
- Claire Pellegrino improves to an undefeated 10-0 on the season
UP NEXT
- The 2025 CSA National Team Championships are being held Thursday through Sunday, March 6-9, at the Arlen Specter Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
#3 Princeton 8, #6 Virginia 1
1 | Zeina Zein (PRIN) def. Meagan Best (VA) 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7
2 | Emma Trauber (PRIN) def. Lina Tammam (VA) 6-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7
3 | Molly Chadwick (PRIN) def. Maria Min (VA) 5-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-13, 11-7
4 | Charlotte Bell (PRIN) def. Maria Moya (VA) 11-9, 2-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7
5 | Caroline Eielson (PRIN) def. Maryam Mian (VA) 11-6, 13-11, 11-4
6 | Katherine Sapinski (PRIN) def. Maureen Foley (VA) 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5
7 | Sonya Sasson (PRIN) def. Clare Minnis (VA) 16-14, 11-6, 12-10
8 | Liyen Teoh (PRIN) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 11-5, 10-12, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7
9 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Hermione Cao (PRIN) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5