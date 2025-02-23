No. 6 Virginia Falls at No. 3 Princeton to Close Regular Season

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team finished the regular season with an 8-1 loss at No. 3 Princeton on Sunday (Feb. 23) at the racquet center in Princeton’s Meadows Neighborhood.

Freshman Claire Pellegrino recorded the lone point for the Cavaliers (9-5), turning in a dominant 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 win at nine over Hermione Cao.

Princeton (11-2) won five of the nine courts by 3-2 scores.

Sophomore Clare Minnis lost three narrow games to Sonya Sasson at seven, falling 16-14, 11-6, 12-10.

Junior Lina Tammam took a 2-0 lead at two against Emma Trauber but dropped the next three games to fall 3-2.

Freshman Maria Min, grad student Maria Moya, senior Maureen Foley, and junior Nina Hashmi each battled back from 2-1 deficits before falling in the fifth game.

MATCH NOTES

Claire Pellegrino improves to an undefeated 10-0 on the season

UP NEXT