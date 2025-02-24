Hoos Hit Four Home Runs In 10-0 Win Over Longwood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jade Hylton homered twice and Virginia (10-5) had four home runs as a team to power to a 10-0 win over Longwood (4-7) in five innings on Monday (Feb. 24).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia jumped on things offensively right out of the gates, pushing three runs home in the opening frame. Jade Hylton doubled to open the inning and took third on a sac bunt from Kelly Ayer. A line drive off the pitcher from Macee Eaton brought her home. In the next at bat, MC Eaton delivered a home run to left field and the Hoos led 3-0.

MC left no doubt about that one…it's outta here! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/51YQt52GiS — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) February 24, 2025

Jade Hylton added two more runs in the second with a two-run shot to straightaway center that scored Reece Holbrook. Holbrook doubled to open the inning and moved to third on a groundout from Kailyn Jones before the Hylton home run.

Hylton followed it up with another two-run shot in the third inning, this one to the bullpen behind left field. It was part of a three-run inning as the scoring started with an RBI triple from Reece Holbrook that scored Kamyria Woody-Giggetts.

The Cavaliers capped the scoring with the fourth home run of the day, a two-run shot from Kelsey Hackett in the fourth inning.

Kesley Hackett's first career home run makes it 10-0 for the Hoos! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/9JhiG6SKB1 — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) February 24, 2025

Julia Cuozzo (1-0) picked up the win, working 4.0 innings and allowing three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Morgan Strickland (0-1) took the loss, allowing the three runs on four hits in 0.2 innings of work in the start.

NOTING THE HOOS

• It is the second straight game for a Cavalier to turn in a multiple home run game as Bella Cabral hit two home runs against Delaware on Sunday night (2/23/24).

• It’s the first game with four home runs for Virginia since hitting four at Georgia Tech last season (4/26/24).

• It is Jade Hylton’s second multiple home run game of her career and first since last season against St. Thomas (2/18/24).

• Kelsey Hackett’s home run in the fourth inning was her first career home run.

• The win is the third run-rule victory for the season and third time the Hoos have hit double digit runs.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Our offense was really focused on our approach, what we were trying to do, what we were looking for at the plate and attacking it with urgency. We did an excellent job of that. Julia Cuozzo getting out there and getting four innings in the circle was great for us. It was a total team win. When our offense comes out like that it can be suffocating. It was great to see that and see everyone engaged because day three of a tournament can be tough and class on top of it can be a lot of outside interference. Now we have to rest, recover and get ready for another weekend tournament here at Palmer Park.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home this weekend with the Party At Palmer Invitational that begins on Friday (Feb. 28). The three-day tournament will see the Cavaliers play Cornell, Hofstra and Seton Hall.