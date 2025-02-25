UVA Softball No Longer Flying Under Radar

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Life changes for a softball program that makes the NCAA tournament. The Virginia Cavaliers have learned that in the first month of the new season.

After years of slow, steady progress, UVA broke through in 2024, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 and only the second time in program history. The Wahoos won two games at the NCAA regional in Knoxville, Tenn., and new challenges are arising in their ninth season under head coach Joanna Hardin.

“Last year we were learning how to win and get to postseason, and I think there is something different about this year,” Hardin said Monday at Palmer Parker. “We have to learn how to play with a target on our back. We are not the surprise team anymore. I hear less and less from opposing coaches [comments] like, ‘Wow, you guys are good.’ We know we are good. We are a good softball team, and we’re the game circled [by opponents].”

The Hoos played their first 10 games away from Charlottesville, at high-profile tournaments in Columbia, S.C., and Clearwater, Fla. They returned home last week to host the Mizuno Classic, whose schedule had to be adjusted because of weather conditions.

Virginia posted a 5-0 record at Palmer Park, defeating Penn and Delaware two times each and Longwood once. The Cavaliers (10-5) grew more dominant as the tournament went on—they recorded run-rule victories over Delaware on Sunday and Longwood on Monday—after encountering significant resistance in their first three games.

That was to be expected, Hardin said. A win over UVA, which is ranked No. 25 in the latest ESPN.com/USA poll, now represents a noteworthy accomplishment for opponents.

“You’re going to get Delaware’s best game, you’re going to get Penn’s best game, you’re going to get Longwood’s best game,” Hardin said.

With a talented nucleus of returning players from last season, including Eden Bigham, Jade Hylton, Bella Cabral, Macee Eaton, M.C. Eaton and Sarah Coon, the Cavaliers came into 2025 with lofty goals. They want to advance to an NCAA super regional, if not further, and when Hardin and her assists broke down the résumés of teams that have reached the tournament’s round of 16 in recent years, she found that they had excellent strength-of-schedule ratings.

And Hardin signed up her team for the Gamecock Invitational in South Carolina and the Shriners Children’s Invitational in Florida. In Columbia, UVA dropped two one-run games to host South Carolina, each time on a walk-off, but defeated East Carolina, Toledo and Saint Francis.

In Clearwater the Hoos upset Kentucky and UCLA; lost one-run games to Auburn and Texas A&M, both in extra innings; and fell 6-2 to San Diego State.

In the latest ESPN.com/USA poll, UCLA is No. 4, Texas A&M is No. 5, Auburn is No. 19, South Carolina is No. 21, and San Diego State is No. 23.

“Any time you get to go south to open up the first two weeks in February, that’s always a blessing, because this weather in Virginia ain’t quite ready for us yet,” Hylton said Monday, smiling. “But that was a good way to start. Lots of good competition, tough games, a lot of tough walk-offs, but it helped us figure out who we are and how we can kind of close out our opponents.”