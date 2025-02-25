Men's DMR Earns ACC Track Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Feb.25) that the Virginia men’s distance medley relay (DMR) team of Wes Porter, Alex Sherman, Conor Murphy and Gary Martin earned ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week honors after an exhilarating performance at the Arkansas Qualifier.

In Fayetteville, Ark., the relay team of Porter, Sherman, Murphy and Martin added their names in the record books. The four shattered five records including the NCAA, ACC, facility, meet and Virginia program record. Their winning time of 9:14.19 is the fastest time in the world on a legal track (200-meter track) and is the second fastest relay ever run just behind the University of Washington’s all-conditions time of 9:14.10 on an oversized track from the 2025 Husky Classic.

The previous NCAA, Randal Tyson facility record, and Arkansas Qualifier meet record previously stood at 9:16.40 set by Oklahoma State at this meet a year ago. The Cavaliers also took home the ACC record previously held by North Carolina at 9:17.92 from a season ago.

The quartet also lowered the Virginia program record by just over four seconds taking it from 9:18.95 to 9:14.19. Martin, Murphy and Sherman were members of the previous record relay team along with Alex Leath. The race splits include Porter going 2:50.51 for the opening 1200-meter leg, Sherman sprinting 46.27 on the 400-meter leg, Murphy clocking 1:47.33 for 800-meters and Martin anchoring for the win in 3:50.09 for 1600-meters.

This marks the fourth time this season that an athlete from Virginia has been named ACC Athlete of the Week alongside Caleb Holman, Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe.

Name Award Date Jeremiah Nubbe Men’s Field Jan. 21 Caleb Holman Men’s Freshman Jan. 28 Gary Martin Men’s Track Feb. 11 Men’s DMR Men’s Track Feb. 25



Up Next

The Cavaliers continue the indoor campaign as the team travels to Louisville, Ky., to compete at the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships hosted by the University of Louisville Saturday through Monday, March 1-3.