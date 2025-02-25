No. 11 Virginia Hosts No. 19 Navy on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-1) hosts No. 19 Navy (3-1) on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Klöckner Stadium. First draw is set for 5 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

Ticket information is available here

GAME NOTES

This is the first meeting between Virginia and Navy since 2020. That year, the two teams played in the season-opener in Annapolis with UVA coming away with a 14-13 victory in overtime

Virginia is 6-1 all-time against the Midshipmen and 4-0 at home

The Cavaliers are looking to rebound from Saturday’s home loss against Stanford. The Cavaliers were 3-1 last season when coming off a loss

Junior goalkeeper Mel Josephson is averaging 7.66 saves per game, with a season-high nine in the victory at Princeton. Josephson averaged 8.05 per game last season

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo has started the season with three-straight multi-goal games. She has 14 multi-goal games for her career

DiNardo continues to lead the team in scoring with nine goals this season

Senior attacker Kate Miller and sophomore attacker Addi Foster are tied with DiNardo for the team points lead. All three have 10 points. Miller has seven goals and three assists. Foster has six goals and four assists

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica already has 19 draw controls this season, averaging 6.33 per game

ON THE HORIZON



The Cavaliers return to ACC action on Saturday, March 1 when they play at California. First draw is at 3 p.m. ET. The game will stream live on ACCNX

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

General admission season tickets are still available for $40.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets

Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 15 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.