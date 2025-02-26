Goldsmith Named to ACC Rowing Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia senior Meagan Goldsmith was named to the 2025 ACC Rowing Watch List, announced Wednesday (Feb. 26).

The watch list consists of one student-athlete from each program, nominated by their respective schools. The ACC is the only conference with a preseason rowing watch list.

Goldsmith was a member of the UVA Varsity Eight that placed 13th at the 2024 NCAA Championship and second at the ACC Championships. She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll.

Virginia opens its 2025 season on March 29 at the B1G/ACC Regatta in Columbus, Ohio.