Goldsmith Named to ACC Rowing Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia senior Meagan Goldsmith was named to the 2025 ACC Rowing Watch List, announced Wednesday (Feb. 26).
The watch list consists of one student-athlete from each program, nominated by their respective schools. The ACC is the only conference with a preseason rowing watch list.
Goldsmith was a member of the UVA Varsity Eight that placed 13th at the 2024 NCAA Championship and second at the ACC Championships. She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll.
Virginia opens its 2025 season on March 29 at the B1G/ACC Regatta in Columbus, Ohio.
2025 Preseason ACC Rowing Watch List
Lauren Bauer, Jr., Boston College
Julia Hunt-Davis, Sr., California
Elizabeth Mueller, So., Clemson
Lena Mills, Jr., Duke
Donata Elez, Fr., Louisville
Aaliah Dawson, Sr., Miami
Lindsey Troftgruben, So., North Carolina
Natalie Hoefer, Sr., Notre Dame
Roxy Welford, Fr., SMU
Iris Klock, Sr., Stanford
Aphrodite Gioulekas, Gr., Syracuse
Meagan Goldsmith, Sr., Virginia