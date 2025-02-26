No. 11 Virginia Falls 14-12 Against No. 19 Navy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-2) suffered a 14-12 defeat against No. 19 Navy (4-1) on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers led by as many as four goals in the game and held a 12-9 edge with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter, but Navy scored five unanswered goals to win 14-12.

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica led the Cavaliers with a career-high four goals and matched her career high with 12 draw controls. Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo had a career-high six points with four goals and two assists.

The Cavaliers started strong with Galica scoring a hat trick in the first quarter to stake UVA to a 4-1 lead. Navy drew to within one, 5-4, but back-to-back goals from DiNardo followed by Galica’s fourth score gave UVA its largest lead, 8-4, with 2:03 remaining in the half. Navy scored thirty seconds later to make it 8-5 at halftime.

The Midshipmen pulled to within a goal, 10-9, midway through the third quarter, but back-to-back goals from senior attacker Kate Miller and sophomore midfielder Madison Alaimo built UVA’s advantage back to 12-9 with three minutes remaining in the third.

Navy took over the game, tying it at 12-12 with 10:47 remaining in the fourth and taking its first lead with 4:40 remaining.

Navy’s goalkeeper, Felicia Giglio, made three saves in the fourth quarter to help lead her team to the road victory. She had 10 total saves in the game.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“I think there were things we did well. We generated enough shots tonight. I think we just need to be stronger finishes overall. And I thought their goalie had an incredible game. And I think, ultimately, we’ve got a group right now that has to dig in and focus on playing to win versus playing not to lose. I think we’re gonna figure it out. We’re gonna find that identity, and we’re gonna embrace the opportunity to step out on the field and play with that fire and that mindset and that mentality. That’s what we have to do.”

NOTES

This was Kate Galica’s second time this season winning 12 draw controls in a game after also having 12 at Princeton. It was her sixth career hat trick, but her first time scoring four goals

This was Jenna DiNardo’s third hat trick in four games this season and second game with four goals

DiNardo’s previous game-high for points was five which she had twice last season

Senior midfielder Abby Manalang scored two goals

Madison Alaimo and Kate Miller each scored a goal and had an assist

Virginia held a 31-24 edge in shots. Navy outshot the Cavaliers 7-4 in the fourth quarter

Virginia was held scoreless for the final 18:05 of the game

ON THE HORIZON