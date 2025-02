Men's Soccer Announces Spring Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team has announced six competition days scheduled for the 2025 spring training period including four home scrimmages.

The Cavaliers will host four scrimmages at home. UVA’s first home date will be Saturday, March 1 against FC Vanier. Virginia will scrimmage Old Dominion at home (March 8) as well as North Carolina (March 29) and Wake Forest (April 5).

Virginia’s road slate includes a trip to NC State (March 22) as well as one road match to be determined at a later date.

The matches against North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest are part of the 2025 Spring Soccer Cup.