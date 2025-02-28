No. 11 Virginia Plays at Cal on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (2-2) returns to conference play at California (2-2) on Saturday, March 1 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

GAME NOTES

Virginia is 2-0 all-time against Cal with both victories coming by double digits (17-7 in 2020 and 18-5 in 2022)

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica had her second 12-draw control game of the season against Navy. Her 12 draws is tied for third-most in a single game in program history

Galica is averaging 7.75 draws per game, ranking second in the ACC and 18th in the NCAA

Galica also scored a career-high four goals against Navy, including having a hat trick in the first quarter. It was Galica’s sixth career hat trick (second of the season)

Galica is also among the conference leaders in caused-turnovers per game, ranking seventh with 1.75

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo had a career-high six points (4 goals, 2 assists) against Navy

DiNardo has scored a hat trick in three of four games this season

DiNardo is averaging 7.0 shots on goal per game, ranking fourth in the nation and second in the ACC

DiNardo is averaging 3.25 goals per game (6th in the ACC) and 4.00 points per game (12th in the ACC)

ON THE HORIZON



The Cavaliers play at Richmond on Wednesday, March April 5 at 7 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+

TICKET INFORMATION

