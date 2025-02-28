Cavaliers Head to Las Vegas for Southern Highlands Collegiate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia men’s golf team will continue its spring slate with the three-day, Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas beginning Sunday (March 2). Of the 15 teams competing in the event, nine are ranked inside the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings.

Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/234430/scoring/

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. 18-hole rounds each day. Individual ties will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Play will begin at noon ET each day with tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 holes.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (Oct. 11) – No. 4

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Feb. 26) – No. 9

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4