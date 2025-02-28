Cavaliers Head to Las Vegas for Southern Highlands Collegiate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia men’s golf team will continue its spring slate with the three-day, Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas beginning Sunday (March 2). Of the 15 teams competing in the event, nine are ranked inside the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings.
Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/234430/scoring/
Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. 18-hole rounds each day. Individual ties will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Play will begin at noon ET each day with tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 holes.
UVA in the Rankings
Golf Coaches Association of America (Oct. 11) – No. 4
Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5
Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Feb. 26) – No. 9
Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4
Cavalier Lineup
Paul Chang
Ben James
Bryan Lee
Deven Patel
Josh Duangmanee
The Field (Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings)
No. 2 Auburn
No. 4 Oklahoma
No. 9 Virginia
No. 11 Florida
No. 12 Illinois
No. 16 Georgia Tech
No. 18 SMU
No. 22 San Diego State
No. 24 Pepperdine
No. 26 Texas A&M
No. 30 Georgia
No. 31 UNLV (Host)
No. 50 USC
New Mexico
Washington.
*Nine teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings and 13 squads in the top 50
The Course
Southern Highlands Golf Club (par 72, 7,510 yards), Las Vegas, Nevada
One of the nation’s top private golf courses. Co-designed by the late legendary golf architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Southern Highlands Golf Course takes advantage of the surrounding mountain terrain to set up exciting shots on finely manicured fairways with picturesque water features.