Virginia Set for 2025 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams begin the championship season at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Indoor Championships beginning Saturday (March 1) and running through Monday (March 3) hosted by the University of Louisville at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Ky.

The ACC Indoor Championships will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra on all three days of competition with Dave Leno calling the action from the booth. Links to the ACCNX live stream, live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

The multi events will kick start the competition on Saturday with the men’s heptathlon 60 meters beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Entering the championships, Virginia has broken seven school records (5 men, 2 women), two collegiate records, two ACC records and recorded 31 UVA top-10 performances (17 men, 14 women) this season.

At this meet one year ago, 10 Cavaliers won medals receiving first team All-ACC honors including Margot Appleton (3000m), Shane Cohen (DMR), Celia Rifaterra (High Jump), Jacob Lemmon (weight throw), Jayden Lyons (DMR), Gary Martin (mile, 5000m), Conor Murphy (DMR), Jenny Schilling (5000m), Samantha Romano (pole vault) and Wes Porter (DMR).

Last season, the Virginia men finished fifth in the team standings while the women finished seventh.

The last ACC Indoor Title for the Cavaliers came in 1987 when the Virginia women lifted the trophy in their Inaugural season.

The Virginia men have never won an ACC Indoor Championship.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

In men’s and women’s track and field, the Commonwealth Clash point is awarded to the team that finishes higher at the ACC Championships. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 6-3 this season.