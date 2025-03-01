Bigham's Perfect Game Headlines Pair Of UVA Wins Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eden Bigham threw the program’s first perfect game in 30 years as the Virginia (14-5) picked up a pair of wins on Saturday (March 1) on day two of the Party At Palmer Invitational. The Cavaliers defeated Seton Hall (4-9) by a score of 18-5 in game one before Bigham’s gem against Hofstra (1-11) in a 17-0 victory.

Both wins were run-rule victories by the Cavaliers. Bigham struck out nine of the 15 batters she faced in the win over Hofstra.

GAME 1

VIRGINIA 18, SETON HALL 5 (5 Innings)

Seton Hall struck first on Saturday. After a one-out walk, the Pirates took advantage of a fielding error on a fly ball to right to put two runners in scoring position with one out. A wild pitch brought the first runner home before a groundout put two outs on the board. Olivia Gilbert then homered to center to stake Seton Hall to a 3-0 lead before the Hoos ended the inning with a strikeout looking.

Jade Hylton opened the home half with a solo shot into the bullpen in left field to cut the lead to 3-1 in favor of the visitors.

Virginia exploded for 13 runs in the third inning, sending 16 batters to the plate to break the game open. The Cavaliers then added four more runs in the fourth off a grand slam from Macee Eaton.

Seton Hall wasn’t done, hitting a two-run shot with one out in the fifth to cut the lead to 18-5,

Ava Hodges (3-1) picked up the win in relief, entering the game to start the second inning. She allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts in her 4.0 innings of work.

Karissa Dupuis (0-2) took the loss as she allowed six runs on six hits with two walks in her 2.1 innings of work.

GAME 2

VIRGINIA 17, HOFSTRA 0 (5 Innings)

Virginia got off to the quick start in game two, pushing two runs home in the first and second innings. The first two runs came on back-to-back walks after the Hoos loaded the bases in the first. Kailyn Jones and Jade Hylton delivered consecutive triples to start the second and bring the first run home. Kelly Ayer’s sac fly to center brought Hylton home in the next at bat as the Hoos moved out to the 4-0 lead.

MC Eaton extended the lead in the third with a solo home run to left that went over the berm in the outfield. Sarah Coon followed it up with a solo shot of her own to center to make it a 6-0 lead. The Cavaliers would go on to score nine total runs in the inning to take the lead to 13-0.

The Cavaliers added four more runs in the fourth inning, getting two runs on a bases-loaded double from Melissa Carr that was followed by a two-RBI double from Alex Carr.

Eden Bigham, who was chasing perfection in the circle, then retired the side in order at the top of the fifth to lock up the victory and the perfect game.

Bigham (4-3) struck out nine in her 5.0 innings of work to pick up the win.

Emma Falen (0-4) took the loss as she allowed five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts through 2.0 innings of work in the start.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Eden Bigham’s perfect game was the first by a Cavalier since Michelle Collins’ perfect game against Coastal Carolina (4/8 /94)

• Virginia has scored at least 3 runs in 24 innings this season, with the season-high of 13 runs coming in the third inning against Seton Hall.

• The 13 runs scored in the third inning against Seton Hall is the most since an 11-run fourth inning at Georgia Tech last season (4/27/24).

• Macee Eaton’s grand slam in the fourth inning against Seton Hall was the first of her career as she set a career mark with her five RBI.

• Brie Biddle and Melissa Carr both recorded their first career hits on the day with each batter delivering a single in the opener against Seton Hall.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We’re feeling really confident and comfortable, so that’s exciting. Everyone is playing off each other well. Ava (Hodges) came in game one and really put us in a good spot after Seton Hall punched us in the mouth with a three-spot in the first inning. She settled in and the offense put it together. We’re going to enjoy these games and come back ready to get after it tomorrow. This game is funny and we want to keep our momentum rolling and know that tomorrow is a new day.”

On Eden Bigham’s Perfect Game

“It’s really special to be part of a perfect game. It doesn’t happen very often. I was really proud of Eden for staying focused. She was totally in the zone and you don’t get to see that very often. It was great to put up the run support and it was a big game for her. We’re proud to play defense behind her.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia closes out the weekend with a single game against Hofstra at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 2). Fans can buy tickets at UVATix.com.