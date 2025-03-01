No. 10 Virginia Clinches Series With 11-1 Victory Over Dartmouth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia baseball team (6-3) rode a five-run fourth inning to an 11-1 victory in eight innings over Dartmouth (0-5) on Saturday afternoon (March 1) at Disharoon Park.

After playing to a 1-1 tie after the opening three frames, the Cavalier offense blew the game open with five runs in the fourth inning in which nine batters came to the plate. The frame was highlighted by a two-run, ground-rule double off the bat of Eric Becker, who went 3-for-4 on the day with two runs scored and two driven in.

On the mound, Tomas Valincius picked up his second win of the season after throwing five innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. The freshman will enter ACC play with 25 Ks in 17 innings pitched this season.