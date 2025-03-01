No. 10 Virginia Clinches Series With 11-1 Victory Over Dartmouth

⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ for @TValincius
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia baseball team (6-3) rode a five-run fourth inning to an 11-1 victory in eight innings over Dartmouth (0-5) on Saturday afternoon (March 1) at Disharoon Park.
After playing to a 1-1 tie after the opening three frames, the Cavalier offense blew the game open with five runs in the fourth inning in which nine batters came to the plate. The frame was highlighted by a two-run, ground-rule double off the bat of Eric Becker, who went 3-for-4 on the day with two runs scored and two driven in.
On the mound, Tomas Valincius picked up his second win of the season after throwing five innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. The freshman will enter ACC play with 25 Ks in 17 innings pitched this season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Following a leadoff double from Becker, Chris Arroyo opened the scoring on Saturday with a sacrifice fly to right field that was deep enough to score Becker from third. Arroyo’s RBI sac fly was the first run scored by Virginia in the opening inning this season.
- Valincius surrendered a leadoff single to open the third inning that later came round to score on a double to left center by Dartmouth’s Elliot Krewson for the Big Green’s lone run of the game.
- Adian Teel proved to be the table setter for the five-run fifth with a leadoff single that went through the right side of the Dartmouth infield. Jacob Ference was hit by his fifth of the season to bring Harrison Didawick to the plate. Back-to-back RBI singles from Didawick and Chone James scored Teel and Ference to give UVA a 3-1 advantage with no outs in the inning.
- Becker’s second double of the day split the Dartmouth outfielders in deep left center before bouncing over the wall, allowing James and Didawick to cross home plate.
- The final run of the inning came when Becker scampered home on a passed ball to make it a 6-1 Cavalier lead.
- Virginia tacked one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, including a solo blast from Arroyo for his team leading third home run of the season.
- Coming off the bench, Walker Buchanan went 2-for-2 on the day and scored a run in the seventh when he sprinted home on a double steal.
- Jackson Sirios drove in his third run of the series as pinch hitter in the seventh with a single to left field that saw Luke Hanson come home for UVA’s 10th run of the day.
- Aiden Harris scored on a bases loaded RBI groundout from James to end the game in the bottom of the eighth to give Virginia an 11-1 win and a series victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
- Henry Godbout extended this on-base streak to 29 games with a single in the third inning.
- Henry Ford picked up his team-leading fifth multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 performance on Saturday.
- In the first start of his collegiate career, James went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. His first hit in a Virginia uniform came in the five-run fourth.
- The Cavaliers’ 18 hits were a season best, while the 11 runs tied Friday’s output for the most this year.
- Virginia has won 11-straight games over Dartmouth dating back to 1940 and 11-straight non-conference weekend series at home.
UP NEXT
The final game of a three-game series set against Dartmouth will occur at noon inside Disharoon Park on Sunday. Virginia is slated to have the righthander Bryson Moore on the mound against Dartmouth’s righthander Nate Isler.
Sunday will also double as Youth Day presented by Flow featuring inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The first of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.