Bronze for Rifaterra and Robinson on Day 2 of ACC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program continued competition on the second day of the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday (March 2) as Celia Rifaterra and Ethan Robinson made the podium in the women’s high jump and men’s heptathlon while six Cavaliers punched their ticket to event finals.

Podium Finishes

Celia Rifaterra equaled her season best of 1.83m/6-0 in the women’s high jump to secure the bronze medal. This is the second consecutive year in which Rifaterra has earned All-ACC accolades in the event after winning silver a year ago.

Ethan Robinson earned the bronze medal in the men’s heptathlon scoring a new personal-best 5747 points.

Men’s Heptathlon

Robinson broke the Virginia record in the men’s heptathlon which stood at 5546 points set by Jack Lint in 2017.

In the opening event of the second day of competition, Robinson recorded the fastest 60-meter hurdles time crossing the line in 7.93.

Robinson cleared a new personal-best 4.80m/15-9 in the pole vault for a second-place finish.

In the final event of the day and of the heptathlon, Robinson gutted it out for 1000-meters crossing the line in a new personal best of 2:49.02.

Of the seven events, Robinson notched personal best marks in four including the shot put, high jump, pole vault and 1000-meters. He also recorded a season best in the long jump on day one.

Breaking records & taking names 😤 Heptathlon ➡️ 5747 pts 𝙋𝘽 60m | 6.95

Long Jump | 6.91m/22-8 SB

Shot Put | 12.19m/40-0 𝙋𝘽

High Jump | 2.01m/6-7 𝙋𝘽

60m hurdles | 7.93

Pole Vault | 4.80m/15-9 𝙋𝘽

1000m | 2:49.02 𝙋𝘽#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/e97xzQkuY3 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) March 2, 2025

Moving On

The women’s mile final will feature two Cavaliers in Margot Appleton and Tatum David. Appleton (4:36.25) and David (4:37.25) both won their respective heats to secure an automatic bid to the final. Appleton crossed the line in the second fastest qualifying time across the four heats, while David’s time was good for fourth overall.

Winning the opening heat of competition in the men’s mile, Wes Porter earned a big ‘Q’ to the final clocking 4:01.47. Porter’s time was seventh among the four heats.

Peter Djan ran his way to a season-best 7.82 in the men’s 60-meter hurdles and earned a big ‘Q’ for his efforts. While his time was good for fourth overall, Djan won his heat to secure the automatic qualifying spot.

After earning the bronze medal in the heptathlon, Ethan Robinson returned to the track for the men’s 60-meter hurdles where he grabbed the last time qualifying position. Robinson crossed the line in 7.88 to finish third in his heat and seventh overall.

In the men’s 400-meter dash, Alex Sherman secured the eighth and final time qualifying spot to the final. Out of lane six, Sherman flew around the track to win his heat and ultimately advance on time as the top eight times across the four heats advance to the final.

More Day Two Action

Also in the women’s mile, Stella Kermes and Cate DeSousa recorded new personal-best times crossing the line in 4:41.06 and 4:42.24 respectively. With her time, Kermes betters her Virginia No.3 freshman all-time mark.

Will Daley and Justin Wachtel ran strong races in the men’s mile to finish just outside of the qualifying standard. Daley crossed the line in a new personal-best 4:01.47 to finish sixth overall. Wachtel’s time of 4:01.86 was good for third in his heat and ninth overall.

With sixth place finishes, Calry Tarentino and Lauren Yeboah-Kodie garnered All-ACC second team accolades. Tarentino cleared 1.77m/5-9.75 in the women’s high jump while Yeboah-Kodie leapt out to a season-best 5.99m/19-8 in the women’s long jump.

Continuing to better her best, Maya Rollins recorded another personal best in the women’s 60-meter hurdles crossing the line in 8.42. While her time was good for 11 th place overall, Rollins bettered her Virginia No.5 all-time and freshman all-time mark.

place overall, Rollins bettered her Virginia No.5 all-time and freshman all-time mark. In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, Jeremiah Wilson ran a season best time of 8.04.

Evans White IV equaled his personal best of 47.67 to win the opening heat of competition in the men’s 400-meters.

After qualifying for the 60-meter hurdles final, Peter Djan took to the track for the men’s 60-meter dash where he just missed qualifying by .01. Clocking 6.73, Djan betters his Virginia No.2 all-time mark which sits just off the school record of 6.71 set by Shay Clark in 2001.

Narrowly missing the qualification standard, Conor Murphy and Alex Leath ran a strong race in the men’s 800-meters. Murphy finished second in his heat with his time of 1:50.30 while Leath finished fourth in his heat clocking 1:50.62.

Cavaliers earning All-ACC accolades

First Team: Keyandre Davis (WT), Gary Martin (5000m), Jeremiah Nubbe (WT), Celia Rifaterra (HJ), Ethan Robinson (Hep)

Second Team: Sophie Atkinson (5000m), John Fay (WT), Carly Tarentino (HJ), Lauren Yeboah-Kodie (LJ)

Team Standings After Day 2

Women (7 of 17 events scored)

1. Notre Dame 38

2. Louisville 35

2. Stanford 35

4. Virginia Tech

5. Virginia 23

6. Pitt 22

7. NC State 16

8. Cal 15

9. Wake Forest 14

10. Duke 13

11. Clemson 10

12. North Carolina 7

13. Florida State 5

13. Georgia Tech 5

15. Miami 1

15. SMU 1

– Boston College 0

– Syracuse 0



Men (6 of 17 events scored)

1. Virginia 38

2. North Carolina 29

3. Cal 27

4. Duke 23

5. NC State 22.5

6. Louisville 17

7. Virginia Tech 14

8. Florida State 12

9. Miami 11.5

10. Clemson 10

11. Notre Dame 9

12. Wake Forest 7

13. Boston College 5

13. Stanford 5

15. Syracuse 4

– Georgia Tech 0

– Pitt 0



Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition on the third and final day of competition at the Indoor ACC Championships in Louisville, Ky. on Monday (March 3) beginning with the women’s triple jump at 11 a.m. Running events are set to begin with the women’s mile final at 1 p.m.