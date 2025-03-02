Chang, James Lead UVA on Day One in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Senior Paul Chang and junior Ben James each shot an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Sunday (March 2). The Cavaliers as a team are in fifth place after the first 18 holes, two shots out of third place with two rounds to play.

Chang and James are tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard going into Monday’s second round. Only 10 players in the field shot par or better on day one. James has played 16 rounds for the Cavaliers in 2024-25 and 15 of them have been par or better. Both Chang and James each had three birdies on the day.

Josh Duangmanee posted a 4-over, 76 besting teammate Deven Patel by one stroke to round out the UVA scorers.

The tournament continues Monday (March 3) with second round action beginning at noon ET. The 54-hole competition at Southern Highlands Golf Club concludes on Tuesday (March 4).

Team Results After Round 1

Pl Team RD1 To Par 1 Auburn 287 -1 2 UNLV 290 +2 T3 Pepperdine 295 +7 T3 New Mexico 295 +7 5 Virginia 297 +9 T6 Illinois 302 +14 T6 Texas A&M 302 +14 T8 San Diego State 303 +15 T8 Georgia Tech 303 +15 T10 Oklahoma 307 +19 T10 Florida 307 +19 T10 Southern California 307 +19 13 Georgia 311 +23 14 Washington 312 +24 15 SMU 317 +29

Individual Results After Round 1